Heidi Klum Transforms Into A Massive Severed Hand For Halloween Bash

Heidi Klum's Dramatic Halloween Entrance

Heidi Klum once again grabbed attention with her Halloween costume, but this time she took things to another level by transforming herself into a giant, bloodied severed hand. Known for her unusual Halloween looks, Klum arrived at her annual Halloween party on October 31 in a truck covered with red 'danger' signs. Actors dressed in yellow hazmat suits helped her get out of the vehicle, adding to the dramatic entry.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Klum's costume featured a bloodied wrist, while her face appeared at the centre of the giant hand. The fingers were also designed with rings and freshly done nails. During red carpet interviews, the supermodel revealed that the costume was made to look like her own hand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) However, Klum attended the event without her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who has joined her in matching Halloween costumes in previous years. The annual Halloween party, presented by Apothic and Butterfinger, was held at Cathedrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village.

The Artistry Behind The Costume

Over the years, Klum has become known for her elaborate Halloween transformations, with some of her most talked-about looks including Medusa, E.T., a peacock, Fiona from 'Shrek', Jessica Rabbit and a giant worm. Ahead of the party, Klum had been sharing glimpses of her upcoming look on Instagram and asking her followers to guess what she would dress up as this year.

Collaborating With Mike Marino

The supermodel once again teamed up with special effects makeup designer Mike Marino for her latest transformation. Marino, who won an Emmy for his work on 'The Penguin', spoke about the effort that went into creating the costume, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Talking about the challenges of putting together the look, Marino said,“This costume this year is one of the most elaborate costumes ever made. It's so difficult to do and just the complication of it is really challenging.” Klum has been hosting her annual Halloween party for years and has often surprised fans with costumes that take several hours of work and detailed makeup to create. (ANI)

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