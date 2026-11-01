Dos Extends 2026 Population Census Data Collection By Three Weeks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Petra) – The Department of Statistics (DoS) announced a three-week extension to data collection operations for the 2026 National Population and Housing Census to complete field coverage across remaining enumeration blocks and execute a parallel post-enumeration survey, DOS Director General and National Census Director Haidar Freihat confirmed Sunday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Freihat stated that following the initial one-month core field enumeration phase, census teams will continue field visits and data verification to ensure full coverage and precision across all designated enumeration blocks before final data lock.

The Kingdom was divided into approximately 24,000 enumeration areas to systematically track regions, structures, residential units, households, and individuals. Freihat emphasized that completing procedural checks in every block is essential to eliminating gaps in final population counts.

The parallel post-enumeration phase is designed to evaluate data quality, assess overall coverage completeness, and ensure no households or individuals were omitted, reinforcing the statistical validity of the national dataset.

Freihat added that the census operations room is monitoring live data collection and applying real-time error correction–a technical protocol implemented for the first time in the current census–to elevate data accuracy and output quality.

Following the extension, DoS will proceed with data auditing, processing, and analytical modeling. Final results of the 2026 National Population and Housing Census are scheduled for public release during the first quarter of 2027.

Freihat expressed appreciation to citizens and foreign residents for their cooperation with field researchers, commending support from the Prime Ministry, line ministries, the Ministry of Education, administrative governors, security apparatuses, telecommunications providers, civil society institutions, and media partners in executing the national project.

//Petra// AA