Russian Drone Attacks Damage Energy Facilities In Kyiv Region, Injure Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said this in a Telegram post.

“Russian forces have been attacking the Kyiv region with drones for the second day in a row,” the statement said.

The consequences of the enemy attacks over the past 24 hours were recorded in six districts, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In the Obukhiv district, a retail facility, an energy infrastructure facility, and three vehicles were damaged.

A woman was injured. She was hospitalized and received all necessary medical assistance.

In the Boryspil district, four private houses were damaged.

In the Brovary and Bucha districts, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Fastiv and Bila Tserkva districts, three private households were damaged in each.

Russian forces strike energy infrastructure inregion, leaving over 650 settlements without

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces neutralized 371 of the 433 drones with which Russian forces attacked Ukraine from the evening of October 31.