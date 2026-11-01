Russian Attack Sets House Ablaze In Rivne Region, Injuring Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Rivne region branch of the State Emergency Service reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, another enemy attack caused a fire in a residential building in the Ostroh area. The fire covered an area of 100 square meters. Four people were injured in the incident,” the post says.

It is noted that rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Russian drone attacks damage energy facilities inregion, injure woman

As reported, a man was killed in the Sarny district of the Rivne region in a Russian attack on a civilian enterprise.