Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Attack Sets House Ablaze In Rivne Region, Injuring Four

Russian Attack Sets House Ablaze In Rivne Region, Injuring Four


Date: 2026-11-01 05:08:02

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Rivne region branch of the State Emergency Service reported this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, another enemy attack caused a fire in a residential building in the Ostroh area. The fire covered an area of 100 square meters. Four people were injured in the incident,” the post says.

It is noted that rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Read also: Russian drone attacks damage energy facilities in Kyiv region, injure woman

As reported, a man was killed in the Sarny district of the Rivne region in a Russian attack on a civilian enterprise.

MENAFN01112026000193011044ID1111898295


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search