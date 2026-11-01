Russian Attack Sets House Ablaze In Rivne Region, Injuring Four
“Today, another enemy attack caused a fire in a residential building in the Ostroh area. The fire covered an area of 100 square meters. Four people were injured in the incident,” the post says.
It is noted that rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.Read also: Russian drone attacks damage energy facilities in Kyiv region, injure woman
As reported, a man was killed in the Sarny district of the Rivne region in a Russian attack on a civilian enterprise.
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