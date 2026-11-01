Vivek Oberoi Shares Why Sanjay Gupta's Demise Feels Deeply Personal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, saying the loss feels deeply personal as they had worked together and shared several memories.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Masti' actor said he was heartbroken by the news and described it as difficult to process.“I am deeply shocked and heartbroken by the sudden and untimely demise of Sanjay Gupta. This loss is truly unimaginable and very difficult to process. Having worked together, this news feels deeply personal,” he wrote.

The actor further said that it was never easy to accept the loss of someone with whom one had shared a journey, conversations, and memories.

“Some news leaves you numb, and this is one of those moments. I will always cherish the time we spent working together. You will be missed, Sanjay. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May God give them the strength to cope with this irreparable loss. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” he added.

'Kaante' filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30, leaving members of the film industry in mourning. Several celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, and Rakesh Roshan, took to social media to pay their last respects to the filmmaker.

In an emotional tribute, Sanjay Dutt remembered Gupta as a close friend and expressed his determination to fulfill his dream of making 'Kaante 2.' He said he would make every effort to bring the project to life as a tribute to the late filmmaker.

“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together-so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together,” he said.

Sanjay Gupta, who was known for directing films such as 'Kaante,' 'Shootout at Lokhandwala,' and 'Kaabil,' reportedly collapsed in his kitchen and suffered a head injury.