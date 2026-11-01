Embassy Presents Finland Week In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Finland in Doha is organising Finland Week in Doha under the theme“Building Bridges Through Education, Innovation, Design, Culture and Music.”

The week brings Finnish experts, educators, designers and artists to Doha to meet Qatari partners and audiences. The week will be officially opened by Outi Holopainen, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

The initiative reflects the steadily growing relationship between Finland and Qatar.

It aims to strengthen ties between institutions and people, and open new avenues for cooperation that continue well beyond the week.

Finland is internationally recognised for its education system and its innovative, technology-driven society, fields in which Finland and Qatar share common goals, not least in developing knowledge-based economies and investing in future generations. Audiences in Qatar will also have the chance to discover Finnish design, cuisine and music - celebrating 100 years of Finnish jazz - as well as 180 years of the cultural bridge between Finland and the Arab world. Together, these offer a closer look at Finnish society and the values that shape it, including equality, trust and openness.

“It is a great honour for the Embassy to celebrate its fifth anniversary together with some of Qatar's most respected cultural and educational institutions. We are deeply grateful to Qatar National Library, Katara Cultural Village, the Design Doha Biennial and the Qatar-Finland International School for opening their doors to Finland Week.

“These partnerships reflect the trust and friendship between our two countries, and I am confident they will inspire many new connections in the years ahead,” said Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen.