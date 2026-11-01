CCQ Opens Online Registration For Spring 2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Community College of Qatar (CCQ) presented the latest developments in its digital transformation at a press briefing with Manager of Public Relations and Institutional Communication Omer Alyafey, and Manager of Admission and Registration Maryam Al Sahlawi.

Alyafey announced that registration for Spring 2027 opens today and runs until December 10, 2026. He urged students to register early rather than wait until the last minute, so they don't miss out on their preferred programmes. He also announced that the new Associate of Artificial Intelligence and Associate of Digital Media will launch in Spring 2027. CCQ aims to admit 108 students in the first intake, 48 in Artificial Intelligence and 60 in Digital Media, and classes start on 10 January 2027.

The briefing covered progress in admission and registration services and the College's preparations to launch the Associate of Artificial Intelligence and the Associate of Digital Media in Spring 2027. CCQ aims to admit 108 students in the first intake. These initiatives are part of the College's efforts to improve the student experience and expand applied education options in line with the needs of Qatar's labour market.

Al Sahlawi opened the session by announcing the launch of the digital student ID. Students can now add their college ID cards directly to Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, a step toward phasing out traditional plastic cards that also makes college services easier to access.

She explained that students can keep their official ID on their smartphones and use it without carrying a physical card. The service simplifies access to college services, reduces operational procedures and printing costs, and supports environmental sustainability. She added that the card is part of a broader project to redesign the student journey and turn admission and registration services into a connected digital system, from submitting an application to completing admission and receiving a student ID.

On the digitisation of admission and registration, Al Sahlawi said the share of digitized admission procedures at CCQ rose from 40% in Fall 2025 to 80% in Fall 2026. The College is now working to reach 100% by Spring 2027 by completing electronic integration with relevant entities, including the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC).

She added that CCQ has overhauled its admission system with a new online platform and direct links to relevant entities for data exchange and verification. Student information now appears automatically once a Qatar ID number is entered. This removes the need for manual data entry, prevents spelling errors and inaccurate entries, saves the College time on data review, and spares students from having to register again.