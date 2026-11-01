INDIA Bloc Launches Chalo Dilli Protest Against Election Commission

INDIA Bloc Protests Against Election Commission

Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Mamata faction Tridemool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission on Sunday, November 1, 2026, during the opposition INDIA Bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' March at Ramlila Maidan. Speaking to reporters amidst protests demanding the CEC's immediate resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and alleged electoral roll deletions, Banerjee cited systemic corruption across the country. "There has been so much corruption across the entire country; they ought to resign and take responsibility. Look at the person who was a CEO-he has now become the Chief Minister's private secretary and then the Chief Secretary; he, too, has been involved in highly unjust actions," he said.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned the Election Commission over alleged changes in Form 6 and Form 7 procedures and the deletion of 13.2 crore voters, asking why the poll body had not responded to the concerns raised by opposition leaders. "We are asking very pertinent legal questions, and the Election Commission is not answering. Even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of this matter. Who has allowed the Form 6 procedures to be changed without parliamentary oversight? How are Form 7s being distributed in bulk? How were 13.2 crore voters deleted? That is 15 per cent of eligible voters deleted without the knowledge of the voters themselves. And why does Gyanesh Kumar need judicial immunity? So when we have been asking these questions on ECINET and AEROnet, why aren't they answering?..." he said.

Congress MP K Suresh also alleged that the BJP was protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said a mock Parliament held on Saturday had passed a resolution seeking his removal. "Yesterday we had a mock parliament, and the mock parliament also passed a resolution to remove Gyanesh Kumar from the position of chief election commissioner... BJP is protecting and justifying Gyanesh Kumar because he is doing work in favour of the BJP," he said.

Government Response and Protest Details

Meanwhile, reacting to the INDIA bloc's mega rally, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that while protests were part of democracy, the Opposition should provide evidence to support its allegations of vote theft. He also accused the opposition parties of attempting to mislead people and create unrest. "In a democratic country, anyone can hold a protest. Our government and the administration have also granted permission for the protest. But you are claiming that votes were stolen. At least provide some proof... The way the Opposition is trying to mislead people and attempting to establish anarchy is not acceptable. The decision about who will become the Prime Minister cannot be made on the streets... I am surprised that a party like the Congress, which once called itself a nationalist party, has joined forces with those who say that Bangladesh is their inspiration to bring about regime change here..." he said.

Top opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country have converged in the national capital for the INDIA bloc's "Chalo Delhi" protest march at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Prominent leaders-including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and senior alliance figures-left the Constitution Club to join the procession. The march commenced from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction, heading toward Ramlila Maidan amidst tight security. Nearly 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across Central Delhi, supplemented by multi-layer barricading and extensive drone surveillance, to maintain law and order as thousands of workers, student groups, and civil society representatives continue to pour into the venue. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)