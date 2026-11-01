Comprehensive Security Deployed For INDIA Bloc Mega Rally In Delhi

Security Measures for INDIA Bloc Rally

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Srivastava on Sunday said comprehensive security measures have been deployed across the national capital and the situation remains completely peaceful as attendees arrive for the INDIA bloc's mega rally. Speaking to ANI on the law and order arrangements at the venue, the senior police officer stated that the force is in continuous coordination with the event organisers to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the gathering. "As you can see, we are managing the law and order situation, and everything is peaceful; people are coming. So we are in touch with the organisers, and all arrangements are in place to see that the arrangement passes peacefully and the rally proceeds with all the required safety and security measures," Special CP Srivastava said.

Delhi Police, along with paramilitary personnel, have maintained a heightened state of vigilance in and around the venue, managing crowd movement and traffic regulations as leaders and party workers from several opposition parties converge for the demonstration.

Traffic Arrangements and Restrictions

Earlier, Delhi Traffic Police have placed restrictions on heavy vehicle movement around Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, where the INDIA bloc is set to hold its mega rally, with traffic between New Delhi and Central Delhi via Minto Road likely to be affected. Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said certain carriageways had been kept open for essential movement. "There are some restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles in the areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan. However, keeping in mind essential movements-such as those toward the New Delhi Railway Station, emergency vehicle access, and access to hospitals-certain carriageways have been kept open," she said.

She said that personnel have been deployed in a manner that ensures minimal inconvenience to the locals. "Traffic movement at ITO is normal; it remains unaffected. However, traffic moving between New Delhi and Central Delhi-specifically via Minto Road-will be somewhat impacted. Necessary diversions have been provided for these routes," she added.

Protest Against Electoral Irregularities

The rally is part of the INDIA bloc's protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The march begins at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. It follows the bloc's public "impeachment" programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 31.

The development comes as thousands of opposition leaders and party cadres from across the INDIA bloc assemble at Ramlila Maidan to register a protest against alleged voter roll deletions and institutional bias under the current Election Commission leadership. (ANI)

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