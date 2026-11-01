Woman Gang-Raped, Husband Thrashed In Bengal's Subhasgram One Arrested, Hunt For Four Others

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) One person was arrested on Sunday morning in an alleged gangrape of a woman at Subhashgram in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

However, four other accused persons in the case are still absconding, an insider from the state police said.

It is learnt that the woman, a housewife, was not a local resident. She had come to the area with her husband to visit her relative at Subhasgram, which comes under Ward No. 21 of Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality in South 24 Parganas district.

Although the incident took place on the intervening night of October 30 and October 31, the police complaint was filed at the local Sonarpur Police Station on October 31, based on which the police registered an FIR and began an investigation.

Finally, one of the accused persons was arrested, while the other four against whom the complaint had been filed were absconding.

As per the police complaint filed by the victim, she went to a relative's house in Subhasgram with her husband on October 30. On the intervening night of October 30 and October 31, at around 1:30 a.m., she and her husband were heading to another person's house in the same locality.

Allegedly, at that time, five young men started following them and subsequently blocked their path. After that, as per the police complaint, the husband was severely beaten up by the five accused persons.

When the housewife screamed in a helpless state, as per the police complaint, one of the accused pulled out a knife and threatened her with fire consequences if she did not stop screaming. After that, she was allegedly dragged into an empty room nearby and raped there.

As per the police complaint, one of the five accused raped her while the other men were holding her hands and legs tightly. The victim and her husband were also threatened not to approach the police or inform anybody about the incident.

After the incident, the victim and her husband took shelter for the night at another local house. On Saturday, they went to the local Sonarpur Police Station and filed a formal police complaint.

The police registered an FIR and finally arrested one of the accused in the case. The remaining four accused are still absconding.

Tension prevails in the area, with the local police questioning why the police have yet to nab the other four, including the prime accused.