Uttarakhand Secures Second Rank Among Special Category States In National Renewable Energy Assessment

Under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is making rapid progress in clean energy, with Uttarakhand playing an important role in achieving this national commitment: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun:Uttarakhand has achieved a significant milestone at the national level in the field of renewable energy. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has awarded the state the second rank among the best-performing special category states under the Renewable Energy State Assessment Framework (RE-SAF).

Secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Santosh Sarangi, conveyed this achievement through a letter dated October 31, 2026, addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan. The letter congratulated the state government on this remarkable accomplishment and acknowledged its sustained efforts towards creating an enabling ecosystem for renewable energy development.

In recognition of this achievement, Uttarakhand will be felicitated by the Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, during the valedictory session of the Bharat RE Summit and Expo 2026, scheduled to be held on November 5, 2026.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the second rank secured by Uttarakhand in the renewable energy sector reflects the state's commitment, sustained efforts and responsibility towards environmental conservation.

He said that under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly towards clean energy, energy self-reliance and sustainable development. The Prime Minister has given a new direction to the country's clean energy transition by setting the national target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity by 2030. Uttarakhand is also playing an important role in contributing towards the fulfilment of this national commitment.

The Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is blessed with abundant natural resources. The state government is placing special emphasis on the wider utilisation of solar energy, hydropower, small hydropower and other renewable energy sources. The government's objective is not only to promote environmental conservation through clean energy but also to meet the state's energy requirements, generate employment opportunities at the local level and accelerate economic development.

He further said that the state government is working towards the goal of a developed Uttarakhand in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat. This national recognition in the renewable energy sector will further motivate the state to accelerate its efforts and adopt innovative approaches for expanding clean energy.

Assessment Parameters under RE-SAF

The Renewable Energy State Assessment Framework (RE-SAF), developed by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, evaluates the performance of States and Union Territories on various important parameters related to renewable energy development. These include capacity addition, policy and regulatory framework, grid readiness, DISCOM performance and investment climate.

The framework aims to recognise exemplary performance in the renewable energy sector, promote healthy competition among states and encourage the adoption of best practices to accelerate the deployment of clean energy.

This recognition of Uttarakhand at the national level reflects the state's sustained commitment and initiatives towards expanding renewable energy and strengthening India's clean energy transition.