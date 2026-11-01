Plexalife Releases Fall Backyard Checklist To Help Homeowners Prepare For Winter

MENAFN - GetNews)Plexalife, an outdoor living brand, has released a comprehensive fall backyard checklist to help homeowners prepare greenhouses, storage sheds, trampolines, and heavy-duty swing sets for winter conditions. As seasonal temperatures decline, proactive yard maintenance becomes critical to preventing structural wear, equipment degradation, and safety hazards during the colder months.

The checklist focuses on maintenance, moisture control, and equipment safety, drawing on guidance from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). It includes the following measures:

Prepare greenhouses for colder, shorter days. Greenhouses can help extend the growing season by protecting plants from frost and temperature fluctuations. Cleaning panels before winter helps maximize available sunlight during shorter days, while checking ventilation can help prevent excess moisture from building up inside. The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map also provides a useful reference for understanding local winter temperatures and planning seasonal greenhouse use around regional conditions.

Keep storage areas dry and organized. Sheds often become the main storage space for tools, gardening supplies, and other backyard gear during winter. The EPA recommends keeping indoor relative humidity below 60 percent to help limit conditions that support mold growth. Checking storage areas for leaks, maintaining airflow, and using shelves or elevated storage can help keep belongings away from damp flooring and make better use of available space.

Inspect trampolines and swing sets before winter. Outdoor play equipment can remain exposed to rain, snow, ice, and changing temperatures for months at a time. CPSC guidance recommends regular inspections for loose hardware, corrosion, worn parts, and damaged components. Before winter, trampoline frames, mats, springs, anchors, and swing set hardware can be checked for signs of wear, while removable accessories can be stored in a dry location where appropriate.



These steps aim to give families an opportunity to address small maintenance issues before winter weather makes them more difficult to manage. Seasonal preparation can also help keep backyard spaces organized and reduce unnecessary exposure of equipment and stored items to moisture and harsh conditions.

The checklist supports Plexalife's focus on practical backyard living by pairing seasonal guidance with products intended for recreation, gardening, storage, and outdoor use throughout the year.

The complete seasonal maintenance guidelines and Plexalife's product portfolio are available at .

About PlexaLife

PlexaLife is a backyard recreation and outdoor living brand offering products for active play, gardening, storage, and everyday outdoor use. Its product range includes trampolines, swing sets, greenhouses, replacement parts, and backyard storage solutions for households looking to make better use of their outdoor spaces. The company focuses on practical, durable products that support recreation, organization, and outdoor living throughout the year.