MENAFN - GetNews)A finished backyard concrete patio poured by PC Concrete & Design in the Granbury, TX area Rated 4.9 stars by 77 Google reviewers, PC Concrete & Design helps Granbury, TX homeowners with driveway replacement, sidewalk repair, concrete patios, stamped concrete, slabs and foundations, led by owner Preston Culp.

Granbury, TX - November 01, 2026 - PC Concrete & Design, a locally owned concrete business led by owner Preston Culp, continues to serve homeowners across Hood County with dependable concrete work. With a 4.9 star rating from 77 Google reviews, the team has become one of the go-to concrete contractors Granbury TX residents call for driveways, patios, sidewalks, slabs and decorative finishes.

Full Range of Concrete Services Granbury TX Homeowners Need

PC Concrete & Design handles residential projects from the first site visit to the final pour. As a full service team offering concrete services Granbury TX property owners can rely on, the company works on:



New concrete driveways and driveway replacement

Sidewalks, walkways and sidewalk repair

Concrete patios and backyard pads

Stamped and decorative concrete

Concrete slabs and foundations, including barndominium slabs Concrete countertop installation



The company offers online estimates and free estimates by phone, making it simple for homeowners to plan a project and understand the scope before work begins.

Why Customers Choose This Concrete Company Granbury TX Residents Recommend

Reviews on Google point to clear communication, timely work and a friendly crew. Customers looking for a concrete company Granbury TX families can trust often mention Preston by name. One homeowner who added a concrete pad and patio wrote, "Quality and craftsmanship are unmatched." Another customer shared that "Preston is very communicative and thorough when explaining the process," and noted the job was finished in just a few hours. A third reviewer simply said, "Great work and very pleased with your work!"

Sidewalk Repair, Driveway Replacement and Stamped Concrete

Cracked, sunken or uneven walkways can become a trip hazard and hurt curb appeal. PC Concrete & Design provides sidewalk repair Granbury TX homeowners use to restore safe, level paths around their homes. For aging or damaged drives, the team also handles driveway replacement Granbury TX projects, removing worn concrete and pouring a new, durable surface built for Texas weather.

Homeowners searching for a concrete patio contractor Granbury TX or a patio contractor Granbury TX can also turn to the company for new outdoor living spaces. Its stamped concrete Granbury TX options create the look of stone, brick or tile while keeping a continuous concrete surface, with a range of patterns, colors and finishes to match each home's style.

Service Areas

PC Concrete & Design serves Granbury, TX and nearby communities, including DeCordova and Acton. With cooler fall weather arriving in North Texas, the team encourages homeowners to plan patios, walkways and driveway upgrades ahead of the next busy season. Project timing depends on site conditions, weather and the scope of work.

About PC Concrete & Design

PC Concrete & Design is a Granbury, Texas concrete contractor owned by Preston Culp. The company specializes in residential concrete, including driveways, patios, sidewalks, slabs, foundations, stamped concrete and decorative concrete work. It holds a 4.9 star rating on Google from 77 reviews.

Contact Information

PC Concrete & Design

Contact: Preston Culp

Address: 902 W Pearl St, Granbury, TX 76048

Phone: (254) 444-3328

Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 AM to 7 PM; Saturday, 9 AM to 5 PM; Sunday, Closed