Nourish Brings Brunch, Happy Hour, DJ Nights And Community Dining To The South Bronx At 141 Alexander Avenue

MENAFN - GetNews)Dining room at Nourish, 141 Alexander Avenue in the South Bronx Nourish, a nonprofit-owned cafe and bar in Mott Haven rated 4.5 stars on Google, serves brunch, lunch, dinner, weekday happy hour and Friday DJ nights in the South Bronx, with profits reinvested in the Bronx community.

Bronx, NY - November 01, 2026 - Nourish, a nonprofit-owned cafe and bar at 141 Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven, is building a loyal following as a neighborhood spot for food, drinks and music. Rated 4.5 stars from 190 Google reviews, the restaurant serves weekend Brunch South Bronx diners, weekday lunch guests and evening dinner crowds under one roof, all guided by its motto, "food with purpose for the people."

Opened in August 2025 by the Oyate Group, a Bronx nonprofit founded by community leader Tomas Ramos, Nourish was created as more than a place to eat. The team says profits go back into the Bronx community, and the restaurant works with food banks and neighborhood organizations on food drives and community meal nights.

Brunch, Lunch, Dinner and Cocktails in One Neighborhood Spot

Nourish describes itself as a one-stop spot for every part of the day. Guests can expect:



Weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 AM, with a bottomless brunch option

A weekday Happy Hour South Bronx guests can enjoy from 12 PM to 7 PM

Lunch and dinner menus built on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and rotating dishes from rising local chefs

A full cocktail menu, including margaritas and frozen margaritas with Tajin Private event and catering inquiries for birthdays, gatherings and celebrations

Popular dishes mentioned by diners include Korean fried chicken, steak frites, pistachio pesto pasta, and Nourish fried chicken and waffles, plus a banana cream pie for dessert.

Music, DJ Nights and a Lively Atmosphere

For guests searching for Live Music South Bronx energy, Nourish pairs its dining room with a strong music program. The restaurant introduced Friday DJ Nights, and on Fridays and Saturdays it stays open until midnight. Reviewers regularly mention the great music, and recent guests have called out the DJ South Bronx sets as part of the experience. Guests looking for a relaxed Bar South Bronx experience can settle in with friends over drinks and shared plates.

Why Guests Choose Nourish

Recent reviews highlight the food, drinks and hospitality. One guest wrote, "Food amazing. Drinks delicious," and called it a new favorite spot. Another said the cocktails "stand out for their flavor and presentation." A third praised the ambience and service after a Sunday evening visit.

The space itself is part of the appeal. Reclaimed wood, natural textures, shared tables and rotating art from local and Indigenous artists give the room a warm, creative feel. For anyone exploring Cafe South Bronx options, Cocktails South Bronx menus, Dinner South Bronx plans, Lunch South Bronx breaks or Restaurants South Bronx locals recommend, Nourish offers a welcoming stop close to home.

Serving Mott Haven and the Greater South Bronx

Located on Alexander Avenue in Mott Haven, Nourish welcomes guests from Port Morris, Melrose and the wider South Bronx, along with visitors coming over from Upper Manhattan. Reservations are available through Resy, and the restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery.

About Nourish

Nourish is a nonprofit-owned cafe, bar and restaurant in the South Bronx, operated by the Oyate Group. Since 2025, it has served fresh, seasonal food, cocktails and community programming, with a mission to create a welcoming, sustainable space where great food brings people together.

Contact Information

Nourish

141 Alexander Ave, Bronx, NY 10454

Phone: (212) 871-6155

Hours: Monday to Thursday 12 PM to 10 PM, Friday 12 PM to 12 AM, Saturday 11 AM to 12 AM, Sunday 11 AM to 10 PM