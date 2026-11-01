Wolff Trial Lawyers And Simon Law Podcasts Win Podcast Awards From The Academy Of Interactive & Visual Arts

MENAFN - GetNews)Heels in the Courtroom and The Case Doctors won awards from the 21st Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts' Annual w3 Awards.

The Case Doctors won Gold for General Series - Video Podcast Series and Heels in the Courtroom won Silver for General Series - Law & Legal Services.

"We are honored and humbled to receive this distinction," said John G. Simon, who co-hosts The Case Doctors with attorney Alvin Wolff of Wolff Trial Lawyers.

"We would like to thank AIVA for this incredible honor," said Elizabeth Lenivy, co-host of Heels in the Courtroom. "We have receiving thousands of entries annually from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Video, Online Marketing, Podcasts, Social Media, Creator Content, AI, Immersive, Software and Mobile Apps."

These prestigious awards recognize high-quality content and production as determined by AIVA, an assembly of industry leaders from acclaimed brands, agencies and institutions like Google, Netflix, Microsoft, The Walt Disney Company, Monks, McCANN, Dentsu, GLAAD, the Smithsonian and Stanford University, among many others.

Jurors consider each entry as a whole and use criteria specific to each category type, such as creative, technical and strategic achievement. Every entry is evaluated on its own merit against a standard of excellence set by the AIVA. The entire AIVA Jury conducts an initial round of evaluations, and the Executive Jury conducts a final round.

"Digital creativity is constantly exploding in new directions, and the definition of excellence is evolving right alongside it," said AIVA General Manager Josh Campbell. "This season's Winners show what boundary-breaking digital work looks like. For the first time, that includes creators on social media and innovative digital platforms. None of this recognition happens without the AIVA jury. They poured their time, expertise and care into evaluating each entry, and their commitment is what gives these Awards real weight. We're honored to spotlight Winners whose work was truly Built to Win."

Since 2005, the w3 Awards has honored the best digital content, design and experiences, recognizing brands, agencies, institutions and independent creators who set trends, break boundaries and shape the digital landscape.

About The Case Doctors

With more than 80 years of combined legal experience, attorneys John G. Simon and Alvin Wolff have seen it all - and now, they're sharing their insights. In The Case Doctors, these two seasoned litigators tackle real-world legal questions submitted by fellow attorneys.

The video podcast launched in May 2025, and won an Innovation in Legal Education award from Missouri Lawyers Media in the fall of 2025.

For more information about The Case Doctors, visit .

About Heels in the Courtroom

When you wear Heels In The Courtroom, life and law are a little bit different. In its 10th season, this insightful podcast from the female trial attorneys at Simon Law offers mentoring, community and great girl talk about being the best you can be in every part of your life.

For more information about Heels in the Courtroom, visit .