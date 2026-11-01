Next Gen Electric Co. Offers Licensed Electrician Services In Monroe GA, From Panel Replacement To EV Charger Installation

MENAFN - GetNews)A Monroe, GA home alongside an open electrical panel serviced by Next Gen Electric Co. Next Gen Electric Co., a licensed electrical contractor at 511 E Spring St in Monroe, GA, provides panel replacement, EV charger installation, lighting and ceiling fan installation for homes and businesses across Walton and Oconee County, with free written estimates.

Monroe, GA - November 01, 2026 - Next Gen Electric Co., a locally owned electrical contractor based at 511 E Spring St, is giving Walton County homeowners and businesses a dependable choice when they need a licensed electrician Monroe GA residents can verify. Rated 5.0 stars on Google, the company handles residential, commercial and industrial electrical work, with every job quoted in writing, permitted where required and wired to the National Electrical Code.

Electrical Services for Homes and Businesses

Next Gen Electric Co. runs one licensed crew for a wide range of projects, so property owners do not have to juggle several contractors. Core services include:



electrical panel replacement Monroe GA homeowners need for outdated or flagged panels, including older Federal Pacific and Zinsco boxes

Electrical service upgrades from 100A to 200A for modern HVAC, additions and EV charging

EV charger installation Monroe GA drivers can count on, with a dedicated 240V circuit, load calculation, permit and inspection

Generator installation, whole-home surge protection and circuit breaker replacement Dedicated circuits, new construction wiring and remodel or renovation wiring

The company publishes typical price ranges on its website and provides free written estimates before any work begins, so customers see and approve the number first.

Lighting and Ceiling Fan Work Done Right

Interior and exterior lighting is one of the most requested jobs. The team handles recessed cans, LED retrofits, under-cabinet, exterior and landscape lighting as part of its Lighting Installation Monroe GA service, designing each layout for the room rather than simply wiring fixtures in. For ceiling fan installation Monroe GA homes, the crew fits new and replacement fans on fan-rated boxes, adds new switch legs where needed and mounts fans on vaulted ceilings so they run without wobble.

Why Customers Choose Next Gen Electric Co.

Recent Google reviews point to clear communication and careful work. One customer who hired the team for a panel replacement said they "worked carefully, and cleaned up the area afterward." Another, after an EV charger installation, called it a "great experience from start to finish." A lighting customer noted the crew was "punctual, careful around the house" and checked every light before leaving.

The company pulls and closes Walton County permits, meets the inspector on site and backs its work with a satisfaction guarantee. Current offers include $100 off a panel or service upgrade, $100 off EV charger installation and a free surge protector with a panel job.

Service Areas

From its Monroe office, Next Gen Electric Co. serves Monroe, Loganville, Winder, Athens, Watkinsville, Lake Oconee, Good Hope, Social Circle and Walnut Grove, along with the rest of Walton and Oconee County.

About Next Gen Electric Co.

Next Gen Electric Co. is a licensed, insured and bonded Georgia electrical contractor headquartered in Monroe, GA. The company provides residential, commercial and industrial electrical services, including panel replacements, service upgrades, EV chargers, generators, lighting, ceiling fans and new construction wiring across East Georgia.

Contact Information

Next Gen Electric Co.

Contact: David Atkins

Address: 511 E Spring St, Monroe, GA 30655

Phone: 678-648-9886

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM