MENAFN - GetNews)Photo: Precision Lymphatic Therapy Precision Lymphatic Therapy in Scottsdale offers Complete Decongestive Therapy for lymphedema. Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy is one component, and the practice uses devices alongside the manual work. It has treated a woman with secondary lymphedema and serves a 40-50 mile radius.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - November 01, 2026 - Precision Lymphatic Therapy in Scottsdale is offering Complete Decongestive Therapy for lymphedema this October, with Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy as one component. The practice has treated a woman with secondary lymphedema. It opened in 2004 and serves clients within a 40-50 mile radius of the city.

Complete Decongestive Therapy is the practice's name for its lymphedema treatment. Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy is one part of it. Manual Lymph Mapping belongs to Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy and is not a separate treatment. Devices are used in conjunction with the manual work. The practice used this program with a woman who has secondary lymphedema.

Lymphedema is not the only reason to book. Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy can help many other conditions, and the 40-50 mile service radius reaches well past Scottsdale. To confirm availability, call 480-252-8693 or visit the practice website.

Key facts:



Business: Precision Lymphatic Therapy in Scottsdale, AZ

Lymphedema treatment: Complete Decongestive Therapy, with Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy as a component

Equipment: devices used in conjunction with Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy

Service area: 40-50 mile radius Opened: 2004

What is Complete Decongestive Therapy at Precision Lymphatic Therapy?

It is how Precision Lymphatic Therapy treats lymphedema. Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy is one of its components, and Manual Lymph Mapping is part of that therapy. The practice has used this approach with a woman who has secondary lymphedema.

Does Precision Lymphatic Therapy use devices during treatment?

Yes. Precision Lymphatic Therapy uses devices in conjunction with Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy. Anyone with questions about the equipment can call 480-252-8693 before booking.

How far does Precision Lymphatic Therapy serve clients?

Precision Lymphatic Therapy serves clients within a 40-50 mile radius of Scottsdale. That brings Complete Decongestive Therapy and Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy within reach of communities around the city. Anyone near the edge of the radius can call to check.

About Precision Lymphatic Therapy

Precision Lymphatic Therapy is a lymph drainage therapist in Scottsdale, AZ, open since 2004. The practice offers Complete Decongestive Therapy for lymphedema and Manual Lymph Drainage Therapy, which includes Manual Lymph Mapping, and uses devices alongside the manual work. It serves clients within a 40-50 mile radius and can be reached at 480-252-8693.

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