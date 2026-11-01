Paymentkit Opens Its Payment Orchestration Platform To All Subscription Merchants

MENAFN - GetNews)PaymentKit, a payment orchestration and billing platform for subscription businesses, is now generally available after powering live subscription payments across a portfolio of more than 20 consumer brands.

PaymentKit's dashboard gives subscription businesses one view of billing, routing, and revenue across every payment processor.

The platform grew out of problems its founders encountered firsthand operating recurring-revenue businesses: frozen payouts, processor shutdowns, failed renewals, and dependence on individual payment providers. Rather than continue relying on a single processor, private equity firm Adly, whose portfolio spans more than 20 consumer subscription brands, built its own payment infrastructure. Those companies became PaymentKit's first users before the platform opened to other businesses.

Reducing Dependence on a Single Processor

PaymentKit sits above a merchant's existing processor accounts, bringing providers such as Stripe, PayPal, Airwallex, and individual banks into one unified integration.

The platform independently vaults payment credentials, including Apple Pay and Google Pay tokens, to give merchants greater portability if they need to change processors. PaymentKit also supports multi-processor routing, allowing transactions to be directed based on factors such as approval performance and processing costs.

If a payment fails, automatic cascading can send the transaction through another available processor. For recurring payments, PaymentKit uses adaptive dunning and retry logic based on card details, decline codes, and payment history to improve the recovery of failed renewals.

Key Capabilities:



Independent token vaulting: Keeps customer payment credentials portable across processors.

Smart routing: Sends transactions to the processor most likely to approve them.

Automatic cascading: Retries declined payments through another available processor.

AI-driven dunning: Optimizes retry timing to recover failed subscription payments. Unified reporting: Combines payment and revenue data across processors in one dashboard.



One View Across Multiple Payment Providers

PaymentKit also consolidates revenue and subscription data that would otherwise be spread across individual payment platforms. Merchants can track metrics including monthly recurring revenue, revenue movements, processor performance, and subscription trends from a centralized dashboard.

This combination of payment routing, revenue reporting, subscription management, and token portability gives operators greater control over their billing infrastructure while reducing dependence on any one provider.

PaymentKit serves mainstream subscription businesses as well as categories that can face additional challenges with traditional payment platforms, including wellness, telehealth, dating, AI, SaaS, and digital products.

According to PaymentKit, businesses moving to a multi-processor setup can see meaningful gains in authorization performance, with authorization rates improving 10% or more for merchants switching from legacy billing platforms.

Those gains reflect the broader problem PaymentKit was built to address – giving subscription businesses more control over how payments are processed and recovered. After proving itself across its founders' own portfolio, the platform is now available to outside merchants facing many of the same payment and renewal challenges.

To learn more and to book a demo, please visit .

About PaymentKit

PaymentKit provides subscription businesses with infrastructure for managing payments, billing, and recurring revenue across multiple providers. Its platform combines payment orchestration, token portability, retry automation, and consolidated reporting to help merchants build more flexible payment operations. Built by operators of consumer subscription businesses, PaymentKit supports merchants across mainstream and hard-to-serve categories.

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