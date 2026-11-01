Haynes Plumbing Shares Leak Detection Tips As Washington Region's Drought Watch Continues

MENAFN - GetNews)A single drop of water forms at the faucet's tip. Haynes Plumbing is encouraging homeowners in Washington, DC, suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia to check for plumbing leaks while the region remains under a drought watch.

LANHAM, Md. - November 01, 2026 - Haynes Plumbing is encouraging homeowners in Washington, DC, suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia to check for plumbing leaks while the region remains under a drought watch. The company's guidance focuses on finding water loss around everyday fixtures and knowing when to arrange a repair.

In its October 20 update, Prince William Water confirmed that the regional drought watch remained in effect and encouraged voluntary conservation, including repairs to leaking toilets and faucets. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments also continues to recommend leak repairs through its Wise Water Use Campaign.

COG's October water supply report says local supplies remain adequate and short-term conditions have improved, although groundwater and longer-term rainfall deficits continue to warrant monitoring.

Simple checks for household leaks

Haynes Plumbing recommends starting with checks that do not require taking plumbing apart:



Test toilets for hidden leaks. Add a few drops of food coloring to the tank and wait 10 minutes without flushing. Color appearing in the bowl indicates a leak. Flush afterward to avoid staining.

Compare water-meter readings. Record the reading before and after two hours without using water. Keep irrigation and automatic water-using appliances idle. A changed reading may indicate a leak.

Inspect accessible water connections. Look beneath sinks and around appliances for moisture. Check visible supply lines to dishwashers and refrigerators for leaks or deterioration. Review changes in consumption. Compare recent water bills with the household's usual use. Account for visitors, outdoor watering and other changes before assuming a higher bill means a plumbing fault.

The toilet and meter checks follow EPA WaterSense guidance. DC Water also recommends checking appliance connections and water lines as part of its advice on preventing leaks at home.

When to arrange a plumbing assessment

These checks can help homeowners describe a problem when requesting service. A meter reading alone cannot pinpoint where water is going. Noting when a toilet runs, where moisture appears or whether water use continues while fixtures are off gives a plumber useful information to investigate.

Homeowners who find a persistent leak or cannot locate its source can arrange an assessment with Haynes Plumbing. The company provides water leak detection and repair, using methods that include visual inspection, moisture meters and infrared cameras. Information about the service is available on the Haynes Plumbing website.

For plumbing assistance, Maryland homeowners can call (301) 577-9571. Residents should consult their own water utility for current conservation guidance and updates to drought status.

About Haynes Plumbing

Haynes Plumbing works with residential and commercial customers in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. Its service range covers plumbing repairs, drain cleaning, water heaters and yard drainage. Emergency help is available around the clock.