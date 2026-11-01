​MSP News Global Unveils Global Media Collaboration Featuring Lynne Mctaggart To Celebrate The Launch Of The God Notes And Redefine Sustainable Leadership

MENAFN - GetNews) Seventeen visionary leaders join bestselling author Lynne McTaggart in a landmark feature exploring how sound, cellular frequency, and nervous system regulation are replacing hustle culture in high-level entrepreneurship.

LONDON, UK - November 01, 2026 - MSP News Global, a premier digital news and business publication, has officially released its major collaborative editorial feature,“The Power of Resonance: Harnessing Sound, Vibration & Mindset to Scale Your Empire with Lynne McTaggart.” Published under the direction of TMSP Agency founder Mark Stephen Pooler, this multi-contributor feature celebrates the launch of internationally renowned author Lynne McTaggart's groundbreaking new book, The God Notes: How Sound Creates the World, while examining what becomes possible when modern business is built on energetic resonance rather than resistance.

​In The God Notes, McTaggart-celebrated worldwide for classics including The Field and The Power of Eight-delves into peer-reviewed research from institutions such as MIT, UCLA, Oxford, and Cambridge, demonstrating how acoustic vibration and frequency hold the master key to biological renewal, immune health, and cellular longevity. Unveiling findings such as red blood cells living up to twenty times longer when exposed to specific musical frequencies, The God Notes bridges quantum science and physiological healing, offering practical frequencies to restore inner calm, elevate consciousness, and unlock human potential.

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​To honor this milestone release, MSP News Global brought together seventeen world-class thought leaders, wellness strategists, and executive mentors, each illustrating how shifting from brute-force effort to internal alignment creates sustainable, magnetic success.

​ Featured Contributors on Alignment, Resonance, and Sustainable Scale



​ Lalitha Donatella Riback: Bestselling author and 200% Life® pioneer Lalitha Donatella Riback explains how ancient Vedic mantra technology and heart-centered alignment cultivate magnetic client resonance without the friction of marketplace hustle.

​ Debra Guerrero: Known as The Frequency Catalyst, Debra Guerrero illustrates how regulating the autonomic nervous system and clearing subconscious blocks through Ho'oponopono unlocks somatic wealth and effortless financial flow.

​ Debra L. Morrison, CFP®: Founder of We Can Do It Women, Debra L. Morrison, CFP®, MS, AEP®, draws upon nearly five decades of financial expertise to show how mature women can align mindset, intentional action, and radical responsibility to build enduring legacies.

​ Annah Elizabeth: Human potential pioneer and creator of The Five Facets®, Annah Elizabeth details how honoring individual energetic structures and healing from within creates authentic, deep-seated connections with high-value clients.

​ Anna Hanael: Master healer, hypnotherapist, and founder of Divine Rays Usui Reiki, Anna Hanael reveals how empaths and intuitive leaders can dismantle unconscious patterns of over-giving to lead with boundaried peace and high-vibrational impact.

​ Symone Fairchild: International bestselling author, actress, and founder/CEO of Dragon Entertainment, Symone Fairchild highlights the importance of leading from spiritual overflow, restorative rest, and purposeful, human-centered storytelling.

​ Leslie Anne Lee: Fantasy author, screenwriter, and founder of Emberwyld Candle Co., Leslie Anne Lee shares how integrating intentional creative pauses and genuine emotional truth fosters lasting audience trust over fleeting marketplace attention.

​ Louise Slattery: Therapist, mind expert coach known as“The Mind Lady,” and bestselling author of The Spider Mind, Louise Slattery outlines how executives can interrupt survival-driven subconscious loops to lead with absolute cognitive and behavioural congruence.

​ Liz Goll Lerner: Psychotherapist, transformational coach, and founder of the Enlightened Communication Institute®, Liz Goll Lerner explores how internal stillness and energetic coherence bridge deep, multidimensional connections with clients.

​ Johann Callaghan: Known as The Sleep Success Coach, Johann Callaghan demonstrates why treating circadian rhythm, restorative sleep, and biological recovery as non-negotiable executive assets unlocks unmatched focus and sustainable vitality.

​ Melissa Heathers: Executive Director of The Authors Channel and host of The Book Crawl, Melissa Heathers emphasizes the strategic shift from relentless hustle to purpose-driven visibility anchored in deep, empathetic listening.

​ Tracy Doyle: Award-winning author, former CEO, and creator of the Aurora Method®, Tracy Doyle provides actionable somatic resets to help high-achieving executives dismantle chronic burnout and lead from emotional equilibrium.

​ Bradford W. Tilden: Composer, master sound healer, and owner of Crystal Music Healing, Bradford W. Tilden showcases how vocal toning and quartz crystal frequencies create somatic coherence, dissolve tension, and elevate spiritual purpose.

​ Cathy Holt: Women's Influence Strategist and host of Holt Talks the Lead, Cathy Holt demonstrates how accomplished women leaders can deliberately align their authentic voice and positioning to become the obvious choice for high-tier opportunities.

​ Terry Wildemann: Intuitive Success Strategist and founder of Intuitive Leadership® and SHIFTology®, Terry Wildemann shares how maintaining heart-head coherence activates the“Inner CEO” to radiate steady authority like an anchored lighthouse.

​ Klara Goldy: Founder of Emotional Architecture, Klara Goldy explores how protecting the nervous system from morning digital overstimulation and aligning internal states with spatial design enables clear strategic discernment. ​ Marie Tolman: Master Neuro-Somatic Coach Marie Tolman breaks down her Neuro-Somatic Resilience Alchemy model, showing how treating the autonomic nervous system as a business's core operating engine ensures friction-free scaling.

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The Nervous System as the True Operating System

​”Across every contribution in this feature, one undeniable truth emerges: the nervous system is the true operating engine of any sustainable empire,” said Mark Stephen Pooler, Founder of TMSP Agency and Host of Brilliance Business TV.“Lynne McTaggart's work in The God Notes reminds us that we are energetic instruments designed to be tuned rather than machines to be driven into exhaustion. True resonance does not require shouting over marketplace noise; it requires tuning your frequency first so your business expands from coherence, clarity, and overflow.”

​The complete collaborative feature is available to read on MSP News Global:

​Readers interested in Lynne McTaggart's new release, The God Notes, can access book details and special launch events at .

​ About MSP News Global

​MSP News Global is a premier digital business magazine and news syndicate featuring influential business leaders, best-selling authors, change innovators, and cultural trendsetters. Founded by media strategist and international speaker Mark Stephen Pooler, the platform delivers high-level thought leadership, credibility articles, and collaborative media campaigns that connect conscious entrepreneurship with mainstream global visibility.

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