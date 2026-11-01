Ebola Death Toll In DR Congo Rises To 5,340

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As of October 29, the death toll from the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached 5,340, out of 10,351 confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Hygiene and Social Welfare of the Democratic Republic of the Congo stated that the mortality rate stands at 51.6 percent of the total recorded confirmed cases.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), had previously warned that the Ebola virus poses a threat to neighboring countries as it continues to spread across the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

On August 21, the United Nations announced an urgent need for additional resources to contain the Ebola epidemic, which is spreading in a region that has experienced armed conflict for 30 years, amid immense humanitarian needs.

On May 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the epidemiological situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes an emergency that threatens other nations, noting a high level of regional risk.

Ebola virus Congo Ebola cases