Jordan Takes Part In Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics Opening Ceremony

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- Jordan took part in the opening ceremony of the fourth Youth Olympic Games in Senegal on Saturday evening, marking the start of Dakar 2026, the first Olympic event to be hosted on African soil.

The ceremony was held at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio, featuring artistic and cultural performances showcasing Senegalese and African heritage, alongside the traditional parade of participating nations.

Jordanian national swimmer Michael Al-War carried the Kingdom's flag during the parade.

Jordan is represented by 13 athletes competing in eight sports: taekwondo, boxing, swimming, judo, fencing, athletics, triathlon and beach wrestling.

The Games, which run until November 13, have brought together 2,655 athletes from 204 National Olympic Committees, along with the Refugee Olympic Team.

Competitions are being held across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, with athletes contesting 153 medal events in 25 sports.

//Petra// RZ