JLGC Expands Guarantees To JD 463M In Q3 2026, Accelerating SME And Export Financing

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 1 (Petra) – The Jordan Loan Guarantee Corporation (JLGC) expanded its total guarantees to JD 463 million through the third quarter of 2026, marking a significant increase from JD 340.7 million in Q3 2025 as the state-backed underwriter broadened credit access for small businesses and national exporters.

Financial disclosures through September 30 show net profit after tax reached JD 2.8 million, up from JD 2.5 million year-on-year. Total assets expanded to JD 827.2 million, with shareholder equity standing at JD 48.3 million.

Under its core loan guarantee division, the company backed 1,286 credit facilities valued at JD 247.6 million through September, compared to 1,389 facilities worth JD 169.4 million over the same period in 2025. This allocation included JD 15.1 million in guaranteed financing extended to 152 startups.

The corporation's microfinance program supported 2,342 micro-enterprises, bringing cumulative backed funding to JD 18 million since its inception. The JLGC also maintained active underwriting under its specialized "Guarantee for Employment" and "Green Finance Guarantee" schemes to drive job creation and eco-friendly capital investments.

On the trade side, the Export Credit and Domestic Sales Guarantee program underwrote JD 215.3 million across 3,901 export shipments and domestic commercial transactions, mitigating credit default risk for national firms expanding in local and international markets.

JLGC Chairman Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas stated that the Q3 growth underscores the corporation's role in advancing financial inclusion and mobilizing private-sector credit in line with national economic priorities.

Director General Adnan Naji added that the corporation is accelerating its enterprise-wide digital transformation and refining risk management frameworks to broaden its beneficiary base and support long-term economic growth.

//Petra// AA