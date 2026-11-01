Air Defense Neutralizes 371 Of 433 Russian Drones Launched Against Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to the military, starting at 18:00 on Saturday, October 31, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 433 strike drones, including Shahed-type UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones, launched from Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk and Millerovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on Sunday, November 1, air defense had shot down or suppressed 371 drones.

Russian drone crashes in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district

More than 40 attack drones remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits were recorded at 16 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 14 locations.