Tehran Rejects Reports Of Planned Talks With US Amid Growing Tensions

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei stated that Tehran remains deeply sceptical of Washington's initiatives.

According to foreign media reports, Rezaei said Iran was concerned that the United States could use diplomatic efforts to prepare for a military strike against Iran at a later stage.

"Iran does not trust the United States. You are holding occasional talks simply to buy time," Rezaei added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran has no plans to hold talks with US officials, dismissing reports that preparations are underway for such meetings as inaccurate.

According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Araghchi was commenting on reports of alleged contacts with US officials, as well as claims that US Vice President JD Vance had sent a letter to senior Iranian security official Mohsen Rezaei in an effort to revive peace negotiations.

However, the minister stressed that Iran had no plans to meet with US representatives, adding that reports suggesting otherwise were untrue.

Image: Mohammed Salem / Reuters