Kannada Is Blend Of Emotion, History, Culture: Priyank Kharge On 71St Karnataka Rajyotsava

MENAFN - IANS) Kalaburagi, Nov 1 (IANS) Kannada is not merely a language but a blend of emotion, history, thought and culture, said Karnataka Minister for Home, IT-BT, E-Governance and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge on Sunday, calling for efforts to preserve the state's rich literary and cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Nagarishwara School premises in the Ganj area of Kalaburagi on the occasion of the 71st Karnataka Rajyotsava, he said Kannada has a literary tradition encompassing folk literature, Dasa Sahitya, Jain literature, Navodaya, Navya and Bandaya movements. Such a rich and diverse literary heritage is rarely found in other languages, he added.

He said the state government had recently invited more than 40 foreign ambassadors to the Dasara celebrations, providing him with an opportunity to interact with them. The foreign delegates appreciated Karnataka's art, literature, cuisine and culture. They were surprised to learn that the Kannada language has a history of nearly 2,000 years and expressed happiness upon learning about its rich literary heritage, the state's history and cultural diversity.

He said Karnataka represents different identities and traditions across regions. While Malnad is known for its greenery, Kalyana Karnataka is associated with tur dal and Sufi saints, and the Mandya region with silk and milk. The coastal region has its distinct culture, while Karnataka is also a land of art, equality, knowledge and opportunities for young people.

Kharge said a new master plan had been prepared for the comprehensive development of Kalaburagi, with a focus on attracting foreign investments, generating employment and improving infrastructure. The results of the development initiatives would become visible within the next two years, he expressed confidence.

The government had established Prabuddha Academy to help young people prepare for competitive examinations. The Kalaburagi Next Foundation had also been set up to explore innovative development initiatives, including projects through private partnerships, he said.

Referring to the inauguration of Appa Lake by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Kharge said it was an example of government-private partnership in development activities.

Highlighting the economic potential of Kalyana Karnataka, he said the Chief Minister had announced the Kalyana Karnataka Economic Mission on September 17 to accelerate regional growth.

While Bengaluru contributes around 40 per cent to the state's GDP, Kalaburagi district's contribution stands at 1.9 per cent. Increasing this share through employment generation and higher per capita income was among the government's objectives, he said.

Initiatives through electronics, textiles and the Kalyana Karnataka Bio-Economy Mission were expected to create new economic opportunities. Efforts were also being made to use technology in agriculture and expand markets for local products, including Kalaburagi tur dal and Kamalapur bananas.

He urged citizens, officials, teachers, journalists and public representatives to work together for the district's development and create better educational, skill development and employment opportunities for young people.

Legislative Council members Tippannappa Kamaknoor and Shashil Namoshi, among others, attended the programme.