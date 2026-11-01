WATCH: ICE Agent Caught On Camera Aggressively Shoving Teacher Outside Chicago Processing Center (WATCH)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was spotted shoving a school teacher during a peaceful protest outside an ICE processing facility in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday, October 29.

In a video that went viral on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), a teacher was seen standing in front of an ICE vehicle and blocking it from entering a processing facility, reportedly as part of protests outside its gates. However, the situation escalated when an ICE agent stepped out of the vehicle and aggressively shoved the teacher to the ground, causing her to fall backwards onto the pavement.

The teacher, who reportedly teaches at a local school in Chicago, said she was protesting to protect her students and their families amid ongoing immigration enforcement activities.

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Why Did the Teacher Protest Against ICE?

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has reportedly been conducting raids in Chicago neighbourhoods, targeting undocumented immigrants as part of its wider immigration enforcement operations. It was reported that ICE entered a daycare centre and detained a teacher in Chicago in November last year.

The local teachers, educators, and community members have mobilised against these actions, pointing to high-profile cases, such as federal agents entering a North Centre daycare facility in Chicago to detain a pre-K teacher in front of young children, as evidence of tactics that traumatize students and disrupt learning environments.

The victim, who was pushed down to the pavement by an ICE agent in a viral video, stated that she was protesting against agents to protect her students and their families amid the ongoing immigration crackdown in Chicago.

A witness captured video of an ICE agent violently shoving a teacher who was blocking his car at an ICE processing centre in Chicago.

Civil rights activists demand the agent be investigated for excessive force. The woman says she was protesting to protect students and families. Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 31, 2026

Meanwhile, following a viral video of an ICE agent pushing down the teacher, it has sparked outrage among the local community and educators, who demanded an investigation into an alleged use of excessive force to determine whether federal guidelines and protocols on physical force were breached.

Civil rights groups, teachers' unions, and local leaders are calling for an immediate independent inquiry, demanding that the involved agent be identified and held accountable.

ICE Agent's Actions Spark Heated Debate On Social Media

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent's act of pushing the teacher down to the pavement has sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens divided over the agent's actions.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the ICE agent's use of physical force, describing the incident as excessive and questioning the treatment of a teacher during a protest, while others defended the agent, stating that a teacher was obstructing the ICE from doing their duty by standing in front of the vehicle.

Another section of users questioned the teacher's decision to block the ICE vehicle, arguing that protesters should not interfere with law enforcement operations. Some also called for the teacher to be arrested.

Evil by ICE in Chicago.

- Kristen McKnight (@kristenmcknight) November 1, 2026

This is how trump & amp; Republican ICE thugs treat American citizens. Imagine what they do to immigrants/migrants out of sight.

- beth gulsby (@BGulsby) November 1, 2026

How about not standing in front of the vehicle ‍♂️. I'm no fan on how ice dealt with recent situations but for the love of God impeding their operations!

- Odoge (@OgodBaker) November 1, 2026

Cruelty is the point. This is clearly excessive.

- Daniel Stoker (@stoker_daniel) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish She was breaking the law and endangering herself. She deserved to get pushed out of the way. She should consider herself lucky that she didn't get arrested and handcuffed.

I'd like to know what school she teaches at, and what subjects she teaches.

- Greg (@DocGreg1963) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish She was warned and refused. They have a job to do. Either move or we move you......she chose.

- Woody Wilkins (@Woody_Wilkins) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish Nope!

ICE had to put up with these retarded freaks, especially their violence, with their hands tied for a long, long, time.

Not anymore..

and it sure looks like @ICEgov @ICEgovERO are going to let them know it.

God Bless ICE. They're doing excellent work.

- CUT GOVERNMENT SPENDING! (@FANTABULOSC) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish That man has an anger management problem when it comes to women. His family if he has one needs checking to see if they're ok.

- Veronika Sain (@VeronikaSain) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish In the United States we used to be civilized. A professional law enforcement officer would have handcuffed get and charged her with obstruction. The piece of shit ICE animals respond with excessive force like the gestapo. Complete embarrassment to real law enforcement.

- Kevin Finnertee (@KFinnertee) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish The sidewalk is public property. She may've been "annoying" but she was legally allowed to stand there.

- S.C.V. Taylor (@scvtaylor) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish She's was blocking law enforcement. That's not protesting. It's interfering.

- Jodi McPhee (@JodiLMcPhee) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish What ever we do this midterms, we must vote to stop the govt terror squad

- Rabbi Sama (@rabbisama1) November 1, 2026

@AJEnglish Don't stand in front of moving vehicles. Especially ones driven by law enforcement.

- Millie (@KrcMillie) November 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not issued any official statement with regard to the incident or responded to queries regarding the investigation into the agent's conduct.

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