INDIA Bloc Leaders Allege Electoral Irregularities Before Delhi Rally

INDIA Bloc Leaders Rally Against Alleged Electoral Irregularities

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday accused the government of undermining democratic rights and raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process ahead of the opposition alliance's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Obstruction of Protesters and Alleged Voter Fraud

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that buses carrying people from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi were being stopped at various points, preventing them from reaching Himachal Bhawan. Agnihotri said buses were being intercepted on grounds of pollution norms and taxation issues, despite being BS-VI-compliant. He added that people had been instructed to continue on foot if their vehicles were stopped.“Just look at the situation here at Himachal Bhawan and Mandi House. Buses from Himachal Pradesh are arriving in a steady stream, but vehicles are being intercepted on the way and prevented from reaching this location. Some are being stopped under the pretext of pollution norms, others citing taxation issues, even though we are using BS-VI-compliant buses,” he said. He further said the people arriving in Delhi were prepared to march on foot to Ramlila Maidan.“We were well aware of the local regulations, yet these attempts to block us persist. We had already instructed everyone that such obstructions might occur, and if stopped, they should simply continue on foot to reach Himachal Bhawan. People are arriving continuously, and from here, we will proceed according to the instructions we receive next. We are prepared to march on foot to Ramlila Maidan,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh raised allegations of large-scale voter fraud and called for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.“I am confident that, in the near future, the CEC Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign, and a new revolution will sweep across the entire country,” he said. Singh alleged that the number of votes involved in the alleged irregularities had increased from 13 crore to approximately 16 crore, claiming that such incidents undermined the value of democracy.“The way votes are being stolen in this country. The figure was previously 13 crore, and now it has reached approximately 16 crore. If theft occurs on such a massive scale, if the right of the people to cast their votes is snatched away on such a scale, then democracy loses all its value,” he said. He said the INDIA bloc rally was being organised under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi to raise these concerns and added that the opposition would also take up the issues in Parliament.“That is why we are all participating in this rally, organised by the 'INDIA' bloc under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Just yesterday, a 'mock parliament' was held, where our voices were raised with great strength. When Parliament is in session, these same issues will be raised there as well,” he added. Singh also highlighted the participation of young people, saying their support could lead to a major political shift.“When the support we are receiving from 'Gen Z' with the youth stepping forward, this movement will undoubtedly lead to a major political shift,” he said.

Protecting the Constitution and Democratic Rights

Uttarakhand Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya also described the rally as a fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, alleging that the government was weakening citizens' fundamental right to vote.“This is a 'battle for justice' to save democracy and the Constitution. The government is dismantling our fundamental right, the right to vote and we are holding a rally today to address this,” Arya said. He also accused the BJP of shielding CEC Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the opposition's concerns reflected a wider national issue.“The BJP is clearly shielding Gyanesh Kumar, who has effectively murdered democracy and stripped us of our fundamental rights. The entire nation has now united,” he added.

Congress leader Kunwar Danish Ali described the INDIA bloc's mega rally as a historic event and criticised the government over alleged electoral irregularities and its handling of issues concerning students, youth and farmers.“The mega-rally taking place today is set to be historic. The regime of 'vote thieves', those who have stolen votes and are now attacking the students, the youth, and the farmers of this country, will certainly be on its way out following today's march,” he said.

INDIA bloc, led by Congress, is holding a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar for his alleged role in irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. (ANI)

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