Heavy Vehicle Restrictions Imposed Around Ramlila Maidan Amidst Rally

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

Delhi Traffic Police have placed restrictions on heavy vehicle movement around Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, where the INDIA bloc is set to hold its mega rally, with traffic between New Delhi and Central Delhi via Minto Road likely to be affected. Speaking to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said certain carriageways had been kept open for essential movement.

"There are some restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles in the areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan. However, keeping in mind essential movements-such as those toward the New Delhi Railway Station, emergency vehicle access, and access to hospitals-certain carriageways have been kept open," she said.

She said that personnel have been deployed in a manner that ensures minimal inconvenience to the locals. "Traffic movement at ITO is normal; it remains unaffected. However, traffic moving between New Delhi and Central Delhi-specifically via Minto Road-will be somewhat impacted. Necessary diversions have been provided for these routes," she added.

Protest Rally and Security Measures

The rally is part of the INDIA bloc's protest against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The march begins at 12 noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. It follows the bloc's public "impeachment" programme against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 31.

The development comes as thousands of opposition leaders and party cadres from across the INDIA bloc assemble at Ramlila Maidan to register a protest against alleged voter roll deletions and institutional bias under the current Election Commission leadership. Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, were expected to attend the rally.

Heightened Border Security

Meanwhile, security forces have stepped up security protocols at the Delhi-Gurugram border, deploying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel alongside police units to monitor entry points into the national capital. The heightened security measures follow a series of planned protests and rallies organised by opposition parties in central Delhi. Authorities have installed heavy barricading along major transit routes linking the neighbouring cities, with security details checking suspicious vehicles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)