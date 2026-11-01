Prez Murmu's Attendance A Matter Of Pride, Says CM Saini On Haryana's 60-Year Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) Kurukshetra, Nov 1 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday attended the Haryana Day celebrations held here, where President Droupadi Murmu graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saini extended a warm welcome to the President on behalf of the Haryana government and the state's nearly 2.75 crore residents.

He said it was a matter of immense pride and honour for the people of Haryana to have the President attend the celebrations as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister noted that Haryana is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years since its formation on November 1, 1966.

He congratulated the people of the state on the occasion and extended his best wishes. Highlighting the significance of the President's visit, Chief Minister Saini said her presence was a source of inspiration for every girl who dreams big and aspires to achieve success.

Describing Haryana's identity, the Chief Minister said the state is known for its hardworking farmers, brave soldiers, accomplished sportspersons and empowered women.

He added that Haryana's daughters are bringing pride to the state through their achievements in every field. He highlighted the remarkable contribution of Haryana's athletes to Indian sports, stating that players from the state won 11 medals at the Commonwealth Games and 32 medals at the Asian Games.

“Whenever the Tricolour flies high across the world, the fragrance of Haryana's soil is reflected in that achievement,” he said.

Emphasising Haryana's economic contribution, Chief Minister Saini pointed out that although the state accounts for only 1.34 per cent of India's total geographical area, it contributes approximately 3.6 per cent to the country's GDP.

He further stated that two out of every three passenger cars manufactured in India are produced in Haryana.

The state also contributes more than 60 per cent to India's basmati rice exports, taking the aroma of Haryana's agricultural produce to dining tables across the world.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to all the great personalities who laid the foundation of modern Haryana.

He said that over the past six decades, the state has travelled a long journey from backwardness to progress.

Chief Minister Saini reaffirmed that Haryana would continue to pursue development while preserving its core values. He said the state would never compromise on humanity in the pursuit of prosperity, brotherhood in the name of development, or traditional values in the face of modernisation.