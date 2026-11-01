Sikandar Kher Remembers Sanjay Gupta: 'He Gave Me My Break In Films'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher remembered filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and credited him for giving him his break in films.

Paying tribute to the late filmmaker, he said the word 'was' made his statement particularly painful, as he recalled how Gupta's faith in him helped build his confidence.

“Sanjay Gupta was the person who gave me my break in films. The only sad part about that line is the word 'was'. He was a great producer and such a passionate director. His confidence in me gave me confidence in myself, that was his energy. Not just for me but for his entire crew,” he wrote.

Kher thanked Gupta for his support and said he would be dearly missed. He also offered his prayers and condolences to Gupta's wife Anu and the rest of his family.

“Thank you for everything. He will be missed dearly. My prayers for Anu and his family. May you rest in peace Sanjay,” he added.

Sikandar Kher made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 thriller 'Woodstock Villa', which was produced by Sanjay Gupta along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, and directed by Hansal Mehta.

'Kaante' director Sanjay Gupta passed away on October 30 at the age of 57, leaving the film industry mourning his demise. Several members of the film fraternity, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Kangana Ranaut, and Rakesh Roshan, paid tribute to the filmmaker.

In an emotional post, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his late filmmaker and close friend Sanjay Gupta and vowed to fulfil his dream of making 'Kaante 2'. The actor said he would do everything in his capacity to bring the project to life as a tribute to his friend.

“Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together.”

Sanjay added,“We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul.”