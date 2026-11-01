BJP Holds Lokshahi Bachao Padyatra In Mumbai To Counter Opposition

BJP Holds Lokshahi Bachao Padyatra in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies on Sunday held a 'Lokshahi Bachao, Anarajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Mumbai, with BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan accusing the Congress of spreading false narratives about constitutional institutions, including the judiciary and Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Chavan said the opposition was attempting to create confusion among the public despite the country witnessing development-oriented governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "At a time when the entire nation is witnessing a phase of development-oriented governance under the leadership of PM Modi, the opposition Congress party is, without any valid reason, attempting to create confusion among the public by propagating false narratives about our established institutions, including the judiciary and the Parliament, which function in accordance with the Constitution. Such actions are unacceptable," he said.

Addressing Political Allegations

Chavan said the padyatra had been organised to address these issues and rejected the opposition's claim that it was a countermeasure. "It is precisely to address these issues that the 'padyatra' (foot march) has been organised by the 'Mahayuti' (ruling alliance). While the opposition claims that this march is intended as a countermeasure, the truth is that this 'padyatra' was organised specifically because of the wrongdoings of the opposition," he added.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his associates, alleging that their activities were against the Constitution. "We have gathered here to oppose the activities being carried out by Rahul Gandhi and his entire coterie, actions that run counter to the nation's Constitution... The entire nation and we stand firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mhaske said.

Nationwide Campaign and Protests

These remarks come ahead of BJP National President Nitin Nabin's scheduled padyatra in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday, under the party's nationwide 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign aimed at countering Opposition allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march is scheduled to begin from Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground and conclude at D-Park in Model Town, where Nabin will pay floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP campaign aims to communicate the party's position on the SIR and the electoral process directly to the public. Party workers are expected to reach villages and households to counter what the BJP describes as misinformation and false narratives. State BJP leaders, senior functionaries, party workers and residents are expected to participate in the march.

Meanwhile, the national capital is also witnessing heightened security arrangements in view of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan and a BJP counter-march in West Delhi. The opposition INDIA bloc is staging a massive 'Chalo Delhi Ramlila March' at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Whereas the ruling BJP is mounting a counter-offensive with a march in West Delhi to remember the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the Congress of holding a political rally on the anniversary of the violence. (ANI)

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