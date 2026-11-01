INDIA Bloc Chalo Delhi Rally Preparations Underway At Ramlila Maidan

INDIA Bloc Rally Preparations at Ramlila Maidan

People started arriving at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday morning for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally, even as police personnel were deployed for security screening, and preparations were underway to manage an expected gathering of 45,000 to 50,000 people. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is among those expected to attend.

Security and Crowd Management Arrangements

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central, Rohit Rajbir said the venue could accommodate around 45,000 to 50,000 people, adding that arrangements had been made to manage a larger turnout as well. "We can accommodate a crowd of around 45,000 to 50,000 people here. We expect that if that many arrive, the space will be filled; if more turn up, we will accommodate them on the surrounding roads. A significant portion of the ground is still unoccupied, so most of the people arriving should be able to be accommodated here," he said.

He said security arrangements included the installation of Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and the deployment of police personnel to screen people entering the venue. However, he clarified that there were no restrictions on movement. "We are in touch with the organisers, and they are well aware of the security considerations regarding the rally. I am confident that everything will proceed in accordance with the agreed-upon plan," Rajbir said.

Event Schedule and Key Attendees

Members of Parliament are expected to assemble at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards Ramlila Maidan from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon. Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend the rally.

In view of the rally, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm and advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

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