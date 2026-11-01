'Protest Will Witness Historic Participation': INDIA Bloc Leaders Ahead Of 'Dilli Chalo' Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The INDIA bloc on Sunday expressed optimism about public participation in the 'Dilli Chalo' rally, saying that the protest at Ramlila Maidan against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities, will witness "historic participation", beyond just party workers.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called it a "mega rally".

"They (Government) may be under the assumption that the agitation has ended, but we won't let them go until Gyanesh Kumar resigns," he asserted.

Raut reiterated Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegation that people are being stopped from participating in the rally.

"The borders are being sealed, even today several trains and buses are being stopped (to deter people). This reflects that the government is scared," he claimed.

Alleging that the sanctity of the Constitutional establishments has been destroyed by the BJP-led government, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said, "This rally is not just of the INDIA bloc's, but it has rather become a rally of the country's citizens."

"We are abiding by the Gandhian principles and staging peaceful protests for our rights," he added.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakh­rul Hasan Chand also echoed that the rally will be historic and will witness massive participation, beyond party workers.

SP workers gathered outside party chief Akhilesh Yadav's official residence in Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc rally.

Further, RJD workers gathered outside Rabri Bhawan in the national capital ahead of the rally.

An RJD worker told IANS that people are reaching Ramlila Maidan from across the country.

"There will be a historic crowd, and it will be a historic rally. The public has taken to the streets for their rights. It is not as if anyone is fighting for themselves, or for any particular party; they are fighting to save the Constitution," he said.

"The right to vote was granted in the Constitution after a lot of struggle, and the public is fighting for that right. The way the Bharatiya Janata Party has made the Election Commission impotent and useless, this fight is to eliminate that uselessness," he added.

Meanwhile, extensive security arrangements have been made across New Delhi and Central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. Along with Delhi Police, additional personnel from the RAF, CISF, CRPF and SSB have been deployed around Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

Speaking to IANS, DCP (Central District) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the Ramlila Maidan has an indoor capacity of 45,000 to 50,000 people, while adding, "If more people arrive, we will have to take a call to prevent any stampede inside. In that case, we will have to accommodate the extra crowd in the outer areas -- around Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Asaf Ali Marg, and Chaman Lal Marg."