Public Will Reject Attempts To Undermine Democracy: NDA Leaders On INDIA Bloc Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) As the INDIA bloc prepares to hold its 'Chalo Dilli' march, NDA leaders on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition alliance, asserting that the people of the country would never support any attempt to "undermine the foundations of democracy".

The Opposition alliance is protesting alleged electoral irregularities, opposing the SIR exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The alliance expects a major show of strength, with several opposition leaders, party workers and student groups likely to participate in the rally.

Speaking to IANS, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan accused the Congress and its allies of trying to create instability in the country.

"The Congress and its alliance partners are attempting to push the entire country into a state of anarchy. The peace-loving people of this country, who believe in democratic values, will never approve of or support any such attempts that could undermine the foundations of democracy in India," he said.

"We were with the ECI whenever we won. However, there were times when the NDA did not win elections, such as in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, but we still did not question the ECI. Rahul Gandhi and his allies, on the other hand, remain silent when they win and question the ECI whenever they face defeat. These double standards will not work anymore," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared a short video appealing to the "lakhs of people" expected to gather in Delhi for the march to visit and shop at the city's markets after participating in the protest against alleged electoral fraud.

Reacting to Gandhi's appeal, JD(U) National General Secretary Shyam Rajak questioned how traders would be able to conduct business amid such a large gathering.

"I would like to ask that great intellectual (referring to Rahul Gandhi): When you are saying that 10 lakh people will come, which trader would open his shop, display his goods and sell them after seeing a crowd of 10 lakh people?" Rajak told IANS.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also criticised the Opposition leaders, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by comparing them to 'Ravan'.

"They are also members of the Ramlila troupe. All the Opposition leaders, whether Tejashwi Yadav or anyone else, follow Rahul Gandhi's leadership. They are all Ravans. The public will defeat them all," he said.

"Who will believe the false claims being spread among the public that 'votes have been stolen'? They do not even have faith in someone holding a constitutional post," he added.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal questioned the INDIA bloc's claim of bringing a large number of people to the National Capital, saying that even a gathering of 10 lakh people would be insignificant compared to the country's population.

"In a country of 140 crore people, if 10 lakh people turn up, brother, that is very few. They should set a target equal to the number of votes they receive. The entire country has understood that Congress is desperate for power. When a government is formed after winning an election democratically and constitutionally, it is the Opposition's job to serve the people and attract them towards itself," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap also questioned the unity and credibility of the INDIA bloc, claiming that its constituent parties often work against one another despite being part of the same alliance.

"What is the so-called INDIA bloc? It does not even look like an alliance. Its parties contest elections separately, make remarks against each other and try to undermine one another. The recent rallies in Delhi have only caused inconvenience to the people, created disorder and involved abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his father," Kashyap told IANS.