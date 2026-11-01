Sanjay Raut Targets PM Modi And Amit Shah Ahead Of INDIA Bloc Rally

Sanjay Raut Takes Aim at BJP Leadership

Dismissing concerns that the opposition's mass mobilisation would cause distress to businesses in the national capital, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, asserting that the "only two traders in this country are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," and if the opposition's mega demonstration causes them losses, "so be it." Speaking to ANI here ahead of the INDIA bloc's massive show of strength at Ramlila Maidan, the Rajya Sabha parliamentarian claimed that lakhs of citizens are breaking through barricades to converge on Delhi to demand an outright "regime change" and defend constitutional democracy.

"Lakhs of people are arriving. There are significant attempts to stop them, but the more they try to block people, the larger the crowd will grow. People will break through all the barricades to get here. They want a regime change. They do not want this govt. The strength we are set to demonstrate at the Ramlila Maidan today is the strength of the nation, not just that of any single party. It is the nation's strength; the people of this country will be there... Such national-level programs will continue to be held in Delhi, right before the eyes of PM Modi and Amit Shah", he said.

He added, "There are no real concerns among the traders; in this country, the only two 'traders' are Modi ji and Shah ji. They are certainly suffering losses. If such movements cause them losses, then so be it..."

Accusations Against Constitutional Institutions

Targeting constitutional institutions over allegations of bias, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of functioning under pressure from the ruling dispensation. "Constitutional watchdogs have surrendered their autonomy. When votes are manipulated, and institutions turn a blind eye, the people of the country have no option but to demand accountability out in the open. We will not allow the Election Commission to become a front organisation for the ruling party," Raut asserted.

He emphasised that the opposition alliance remains completely united in its fight against alleged voter roll tampering and the suppression of democratic norms. "This massive mobilisation is a loud and clear message to the government: you cannot govern this country through fear, misuse of agencies, and electoral manipulation. The voice of the people will triumph," the MP added.

Opposition Views on Democratic Integrity

Earlier, backing the opposition INDIA bloc's mega rally in the national capital, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader S.T. Hasan on Sunday said the demonstration is poised to be "historic" provided the government allows it to take place without interference, stressing that the movement is vital to save the Constitution and protect democratic values. Speaking to ANI in Moradabad here, the former parliamentarian expressed serious concern over what he described as a dented global perception of India's electoral integrity, warning that the country is increasingly being viewed as a "pseudo-democracy."

"If the government doesn't interfere and allows the rally to take place, it is set to be a historic one. This rally is about saving the nation, protecting the Constitution, and safeguarding our democracy," Hasan said. Hitting out at the ruling establishment over the conduct of elections, Hasan said the principle of "might is right" was prevailing over fair play.

"The message currently circulating globally is that the world's largest democracy has effectively become a 'pseudo-democracy', a place where votes are stolen, fair elections do not occur, and the principle of 'might is right' prevails," the SP leader remarked. Urging citizens across the country to rally behind the opposition's initiative, he added, "We believe it is the duty of every Indian to stand up for their country and support this rally to protect our democracy."

Logistics of the 'Chalo Delhi' Rally

The remarks come amid widespread mobilisation by INDIA alliance partners descending on New Delhi to protest against alleged bias by constitutional authorities and the erosion of electoral transparency. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' rally at Ramlila Maidan will begin at 11 am, with MPs assembling at the Constitution Club before proceeding towards Ramlila Maidan from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction at noon.

Top Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend the rally. In view of the INDIA bloc rally, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced restrictions and diversions in parts of Central Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm, advising commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. (ANI)

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