BJP And Congress Trade Barbs Before INDIA Alliance Rally In Delhi

Congress and BJP Spar Ahead of INDIA Bloc Rally

Political leaders from the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged remarks ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, with Congress leaders describing it as a fight to protect democracy and the Constitution, while the BJP criticised the opposition alliance over its unity and political approach.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' said the rally was part of a larger struggle to protect democratic institutions and the constitutional rights of citizens.“This is a battle to save the nation's democracy and its Constitution. In this struggle, Congress workers, alongside Rahul Gandhi, senior party leaders, the INDIA alliance, civil society, and ordinary citizens, have united to protect their fundamental rights, including the right to vote,” she said.

Congress Vision and BJP Critique

Mishra also expressed confidence in the opposition's electoral prospects in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 and at the national level in 2029, saying the BJP would be defeated.“The people and our democracy will ensure that by 2027 in Uttar Pradesh, and by 2029 across the nation, the BJP is completely wiped out. A truly democratic government will be formed in this country, led by Rahul Gandhi. We hold this conviction firmly,” she added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap questioned the unity of the INDIA bloc, alleging that its constituent parties contest elections separately and target one another.“Where is the INDIA alliance visible as an alliance? They contest elections separately, speak against each other, try to make themselves look big and others small,” Kashyap said.

He further criticised the opposition rally, alleging that its purpose was to create disruption and target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“They only trouble the people of Delhi, create chaos, abuse the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi; if this is the goal of the alliance's rally, then the people of the country reject it, and nothing will be achieved from these rallies,” he added.

INDIA bloc, led by Congress, is holding a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against CEC Gyanesh Kumar for his alleged role in irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. (ANI)

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