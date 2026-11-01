K'taka Celebrates 71St Rajyotsava Day CM Shivakumar Pays Tribute To Bhuvaneshwari Devi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) Karnataka celebrated its 71st Kannada Rajyotsava on Sunday, with leaders and public representatives paying tributes to the Kannada language, land, water and culture across the state.

Kannada Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, is celebrated every year on November 1st to commemorate the creation of the state of Karnataka. On November 1, 1956, all the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were merged to form a unified state under the States Reorganisation Act. Originally named Mysore State, it was renamed Karnataka on November 1, 1973.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid floral tributes to the idol of Bhuvaneshwari Devi in the Vidhana Soudha premises on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh and other dignitaries were present at the celebrations.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy extended his wishes to Kannadigas, calling upon people to proudly celebrate the Kannada land, water, language and culture.

Quoting the popular lines,“Wherever you may be and whatever you may become, remain a Kannadiga forever,” Kumaraswamy said Kannada was the truth and eternal.

“Let us proudly celebrate the Kannada land, water, language and culture. The land that nurtures us is greater than even the mother who gives us birth. On this auspicious day when our proud Kannada land came into being, let us spread the glory of Kannada across the world,” he said, extending heartfelt Karnataka Rajyotsava greetings to all Kannadigas.

Kumaraswamy will also participate in a Karnataka Rajyotsava programme and the launch of HMT Kannadiga wristwatches at the HMT playground in Jalahalli, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in Mandya, Large and Medium Irrigation and Mandya District In-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy called for Kannada to grow beyond being merely a language spoken at home and become a language of knowledge, science, technology and employment.

Addressing the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the district administration at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya, the minister hoisted the flag and said Kannada must find a stronger place in the modern era of technology and artificial intelligence.

He said Mandya, which has one of the highest concentrations of Kannada-speaking people in the state, has made immense contributions to literature and culture. Every citizen must remain committed to protecting the land, language, water and culture of Karnataka, he added.

On the occasion, 30 achievers who had made significant contributions in various fields were honoured with the District Kannada Rajyotsava Award.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the government was committed to the overall development of Mandya district and that 57 major development works worth Rs 1,793 crore had been launched across the district on October 31 in the presence of the Chief Minister.

“Jai Karnataka Maate, Jai Bhuvaneshwari,” leaders said as Karnataka marked the birth anniversary of the unified Kannada-speaking state with celebrations across the state.

The state hoists the red-and-yellow Karnataka flag, students and community members participate in cultural events, and the government presents the prestigious Rajyotsava Awards to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to various fields like arts, literature, science, and social service.