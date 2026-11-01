Survivex Expands Its Professional-Grade First Aid Kit Line, Offering Color-Coded, Labeled Emergency Kits Designed By A Paramedic

MENAFN - GetNews) Virginia-designed first aid brand offers four kit sizes with color-coded compartments and trauma supplies.

Virginia, United States - November 01, 2026 - SurviveX, a Virginia-designed first aid brand with more than 200,000 kits sold worldwide, has expanded its professional-grade first aid kit line for households, travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and emergency preparedness needs, offering four kit sizes built around color-coded organization and rapid access to emergency supplies.

The SurviveX lineup includes the Small First Aid Kit, Large First Aid Kit, Large Pro First Aid Kit, and Large Waterproof First Aid Kit. The company also sells individual wound care, burn care and first aid supplies that can be purchased separately to replenish kits as items are used.

SurviveX kits are designed and endorsed by Chase Carter, EMT-P, a licensed paramedic with frontline emergency medical experience. Each kit organizes supplies into clearly labeled, color-coded compartments to help users locate specific items quickly during an emergency.

The kits include supplies such as Zip Stitch wound closures, trauma shears, hydrogel burn gel, CPR equipment, conforming splints, hemostatic gauze, and Israeli-style pressure bandages. The selection gives households and recreational users access to products commonly found in more advanced emergency medical and trauma kits.



Small First Aid Kit ($54.99): Built for one to two people, with a MOLLE-compatible design that can attach to backpacks, vehicle setups and other gear. It is designed for travel, hiking, and individual emergency preparedness.

Large First Aid Kit ($120.99): Designed for three to four people and created primarily for home and family use. According to SurviveX, more than 1,700 units have been sold in the past month.

Large Pro First Aid Kit ($150.99): Supports groups of approximately five to six people and adds trauma and burn care supplies for larger households, workplaces,and preparedness setups. Large Waterproof First Aid Kit ($150.99): Features an IPX7-rated waterproof case for boating, fishing, camping, and other activities where equipment may be exposed to water.

All SurviveX first aid kits and wound care products are eligible for purchase using FSA and HSA funds. The company also provides a free digital first aid guide and access to an online first aid training platform with each kit purchase.

Orders are fulfilled from US warehouses and typically ship within 12 hours. They arrive within two to four business days. The company offers free shipping on orders over $50, free returns and a lifetime warranty. Discounts are also available upon request for military personnel, EMTs, police officers and teachers.

The full SurviveX product range is available at .

About SurviveX

SurviveX is a Virginia-designed first aid brand offering professional-grade, color-coded first aid kits and emergency supplies for families, travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and preparedness-minded individuals. With over 200,000 kits sold worldwide, the brand's products are designed with paramedic-level expertise, FSA/HSA eligible, and backed by a lifetime warranty. SurviveX can be reached at ....