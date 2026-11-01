Jon's Auto & Diesel Repair Launches New Website To Connect Tomball Drivers With Expert Automotive And Diesel Services

TOMBALL, TX - November 01, 2026 - Jon's Auto & Diesel Repair, an independent auto and light-duty diesel repair shop on Hufsmith-Kohrville Rd, has launched a new website that makes it easier for Tomball-area drivers and fleet operators to find the shop and explore its automotive and diesel repair services.

The site gives each service its own page, including one for fleet services, and is mobile-friendly. Visitors can call the shop directly or request an appointment online.

Jonathan founded the shop in 2020 after growing up working on cars alongside his father, a truck driver, and competing in motorsports. Before opening his own business, he gained approximately 12 years of BMW experience and received additional dealership training, and the shop has roughly doubled in size each year since.

The shop handles diagnostics, brake repair, suspension repair, wheel alignment, electrical repair, A/C and heater repair, engine and transmission repair and replacement, key fob programming, and preventive maintenance, including synthetic oil changes. It services domestic, Asian, European, and hybrid vehicles. Its diesel work covers Ford Power Stroke, Ram Cummins, and Chevy Duramax engines, and fleet maintenance is available to local businesses.

The shop's team includes ASE-certified technicians and technicians with BMW Master Technician and Ford Master Technician credentials, using Snap-on scanners and OEM diagnostic tools. Customers receive digital vehicle inspections, and qualifying repairs are backed by a 2-year / 24,000-mile warranty. Financing is available through EasyPay. The shop also offers a waiting room, early drop-off, and late pick-up.

Jon's Auto & Diesel Repair serves Tomball, Spring, Magnolia, and nearby communities. To schedule service, call 346-799-8118 or visit jonsautoanddiesel to explore services and request an appointment online.

About Jon's Auto & Diesel Repair

Jon's Auto & Diesel Repair is an independent automotive and light-duty diesel repair shop founded in 2020 and located at 18029 Hufsmith-Kohrville Rd in Tomball, TX. Serving Tomball, Spring, Magnolia, and surrounding communities, the shop provides diagnostics, maintenance, automotive and diesel repairs, and fleet services. Its team includes ASE-certified technicians and BMW and Ford Master Technician expertise, with qualifying repairs backed by a 2-year/24,000-mile warranty. Learn more at.