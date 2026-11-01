Andhra Local Polls: SEC Inspects Voting Process In Vijayawada

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Nov 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha on Sunday inspected the polling process for municipal elections.

He visited the VTPS Colony polling station in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits to observe the voting process firsthand.

He inquired with the officials about the number of votes cast so far and the current voter turnout percentage.

During his visit, he reviewed the arrangements made at the polling station, the facilities provided to voters, and the overall conduct of the polling process. He examined the measures taken by officials to ensure that the elections are held in a free, fair, and peaceful environment.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) emphasised the need for adequate arrangements to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without any inconvenience.

He remarked that the right to vote serves as a strong foundation for the democratic system and that every single vote is highly valuable. He urged every voter to participate in the protection and strengthening of democracy, calling upon all eligible citizens to exercise their right to vote as a duty.

Polling was underway for elections to 92 urban local bodies (ULBs) across Andhra Pradesh amid tight security.

The polling process, which began at 7 a.m. at 11,378 polling centres in 13 Municipal Corporations and 79 of the 87 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, will conclude at 5 p.m.

The voter turnout was showing different trends. While voter enthusiasm was visible in a few urban areas, polling was dull at many places in the early hours.

According to the State Election Commission, 11.7 per cent of polling was recorded in Tirupati Municipal Corporation till 9 a.m. The average polling in five local bodies in Tirupati district was 11.06 per cent in the first two hours. Puttur recorded 16.21 per cent polling while Naidupeta saw only 4.15 per cent voters casting their votes in the first two hours.

Chittoor district witnessed a huge turnout in the initial hours, while polling was moderate in Annamayya and slow in Sri Sathya Sai district.

As many as 99.35 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10,262 candidates contesting mayoral, chairperson and ward-level posts across the state.

Elections for the posts of chairpersons of 17 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats were unanimous. Both chairpersons and ward members were elected unopposed in eight Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats -- Allagadda, Dachepalli, Darsi, Gurajala, Kamalapuram, Piduguralla, Proddatur and Rayachoti. The ruling coalition, NDA, bagged these posts of chairpersons and ward members.