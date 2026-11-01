Delhi Police Bust Organised Crime Syndicate, File Chargesheet Against Three

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough against organised crime, Delhi Police have completed the main investigation and filed the main charge-sheet against an organised crime syndicate allegedly headed by Nasir Hafiz Khan alias Irani alias Sameer, officials said on Sunday.

The charge-sheet was filed by the Central District Police under Sections 3 & 4 of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999, in FIR No. 202/2026, DBG Road Police Station.

The action originated from the investigation of FIR dated October 23, 2025, registered at DBG Road Police Station in connection with a robbery of approximately Rs 18.84 lakh.

According to the officials, during scrutiny of the criminal activities and antecedents of the accused persons, it was found that Nasir was operating an organised crime syndicate known as the Irani Gang, along with his associates, and was involved in a series of organised criminal activities, including robbery, cheating and other serious offences across different States for pecuniary gain and undue advantage.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate was allegedly operating in a coordinated manner, with different members performing specific roles in the execution of criminal activities, arranging vehicles and logistics, handling the proceeds of crime, and facilitating the disposal of stolen jewellery and other valuables.

Officials said that Nasir, the alleged head of the Irani Gang, has approximately 42 previous criminal involvements across Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other States, as per the criminal records examined in the original proposal.

"The accused and his associates were found involved in multiple cases of robbery and cheating, including cases in which charge-sheets had been filed and cognisance taken by competent courts," the police said.

On the basis of detailed scrutiny of criminal records, previous charge-sheets, judicial proceedings and the continuing unlawful activities of the syndicate, police said that an approval under Section 23(1)(a) of MCOCA was obtained from the competent authority, following which an FIR was registered at PS DBG Road under MCOCA on June 12 this year.

Officials stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under the overall supervision of ACP Saurabh A. Narendra, and the PS DBG Road SHO conducted an extensive investigation into the activities, financial transactions, assets and criminal network of the syndicate.

During the investigation, apart from Nasir, two principal accused persons were arrested and charge-sheeted. The accused were identified as Ali Chunna alias Raja, an active associate of the syndicate who was arrested on August 10 this year and has been previously involved in 10 criminal cases; and Akbar Ali alias Kabir, an active associate of the syndicate who was arrested on August 22 and has been previously involved in 22 cases.

"The investigation involved examination of numerous criminal cases registered across different States, detailed scrutiny of bank accounts and financial transactions, verification of vehicle ownership and loan documents, examination of property-related records, recording of witness statements and collection of documentary and material evidence," officials said.

As part of the financial investigation, a detailed analysis of bank accounts revealed substantial suspicious cash deposits, online transfers, UPI transactions and ATM withdrawals.

The investigation revealed that proceeds suspected to have been generated through criminal activities were allegedly routed through multiple bank accounts, including accounts of associates and family members, and subsequently utilised for vehicle purchases, loan instalments and other financial transactions.

The financial trail, bank statements and supporting documents have been incorporated into the charge-sheet, officials said.

The investigation further indicates that jewellery allegedly obtained in incidents in different States was brought into the Delhi network and disposed of through local jewellery channels.

The investigation established the alleged use of vehicles purchased and financed through funds suspected to be generated from organised criminal activities. It was also revealed that certain vehicles were allegedly financed by members of the syndicate and subsequently used by other associates for their criminal activities.

Documents relating to properties situated in Delhi, Greater Noida and other places were examined. A rent agreement and its supporting identity documents were scrutinised, which revealed the alleged use of false identity particulars by certain associates, officials said.

They further stated that statements of relevant witnesses and documentary evidence concerning the properties and transactions were collected and incorporated into the charge-sheet.

The investigation also included recording of confessional statements of accused Nasir and Ali Chunna under Section 18 of MCOCA, in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure.

These statements, along with independent witness statements, bank records, vehicle documents, property records, previous charge-sheets and other material evidence, have been placed before the competent court, officials said.

After completion of the main investigation, a comprehensive main charge-sheet under Section 193 BNSS has been filed before a Special Exclusive Court-12 (MCOCA) at the Rouse Avenue Courts against the three accused.

All three accused persons are presently in judicial custody.

"Further investigation is continuing to identify, trace and apprehend the remaining associates of the syndicate, examine additional financial transactions and trace further properties and proceeds suspected to have been generated through organised criminal activities. A supplementary charge-sheet will be filed upon completion of further investigation," the police said.