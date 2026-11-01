Russian Strike Destroys Kramatorsk City Executive Committee Building

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"An hour ago, Russia destroyed the central building of Ukrainian statehood in Kramatorsk in an airstrike. Myru Square, the executive committee building," he wrote.

Honcharenko said that people may have different attitudes toward officials and administrators, "but this is precisely what our freedom and identity are about."

He recalled that the executive committee building had survived the temporary Russian occupation of Kramatorsk in 2014.

"There was history here, the spirit of machine-building, revolution, the life of the city and its plans. The foundation of Ukrainian Kramatorsk. They can destroy a building, scorch our land and steal our memories. But they cannot destroy our right to a future," Honcharenko said.

1,746 children remain in mandatory evacuation zone in Donetsk region

On October 31, Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, injuring six people.

Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook