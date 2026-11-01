Zelensky Meets With Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke about our work with partners to achieve peace, including our contacts with the American side. Of course, I also briefed him on the situation in Ukraine and the constant Russian strikes on our energy infrastructure and everything that keeps people's lives running normally," Zelensky wrote.

According to Zelensky, the meeting also addressed the humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, from which people had been rescued.

"This is a very important result, and we hope the world will continue to pressure Russia so that such de-escalation steps can be expanded," he said.

Zelensky, Erdogan discuss ways to unblock Black Sea

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch for his consistent public stance, support for Ukraine and continued prayers for peace in Ukraine.

As reported, Zelensky said that during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he had discussed the possibility of holding peace negotiations in Turkey.