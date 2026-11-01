Bruno Soldovieri Brings Brazilian Leather Craftsmanship To The US With Official PBR Collection

MENAFN - GetNews) Bruno Soldovieri brings more than a decade of licensed merchandise experience to North America with an official PBR leather collection launching in early December.

Miami, FL - November 01, 2026 - Bruno Soldovieri, co-founder of Premium Corporate, is bringing the company's Brazilian leather craftsmanship to the United States through Premium Corporate North America LLC, its Miami-based US subsidiary, with the launch of an official Professional Bull Riders (PBR) full-grain leather collection in early December.

From Brazil to the US Market

Soldovieri moved to Miami in 2026 to establish Premium Corporate North America after spending 15 years building the business around licensed merchandise for global brands.

Headquartered at 999 Brickell Ave, Suite 740, Miami, FL, Premium Corporate North America LLC serves as the US subsidiary of Premium Corporate, with a local team covering e-commerce, marketplaces, and operations.

Founded in 2011, Premium Corporate was created with the idea that products carrying a major brand's logo should reflect the same standards as the brand itself. The company has since grown to work with more than 15 global brands across Brazil and Latin America, including John Deere, Ford, and Bruder.

Its licensed products are sold through approximately 220 John Deere dealerships and 80 Ford dealerships in Brazil. The company also operates its own logistics center and works with an audited network of factories covering categories including apparel, leather, footwear, and drinkware.

“Our goal is to build in the US the same model that made us a trusted partner for global brands in Brazil - starting with PBR and expanding into online and western retail channels,” Soldovieri said.

Premium Corporate's product team works directly with brand marketing teams on product development, art direction, and merchandising.

That operating model is now being carried into the US as Soldovieri looks to build new licensing and retail partnerships from Miami.

PBR Collection Marks First US Launch

The official PBR Leather Collection will launch in early December, featuring duffle bags, backpacks, toiletry bags, wallets, and card holders in Coffee, Caramel, and Black. Each piece will carry an engraved PBR logo and retail from $49 to $350.

The pieces are made from full-grain leather that develops character over time. Under the“Crafted for Generations” theme, the collection brings Brazilian leather craftsmanship to the western lifestyle and PBR audience.

PBR's official 2025 figures show that the organization reaches more than 30 million unique viewers in the United States and welcomes more than 1.5 million fans to PBR events.

The early-December launch will arrive just in time for the holiday gifting season.

Join the waitlist at .

Retailers, sales representatives and brand partners interested in working with Premium Corporate North America can visit or contact ....

About Premium Corporate

Founded in 2011, Premium Corporate develops licensed products for global brands across Brazil and Latin America. The company works across categories including apparel, leather goods, footwear, and drinkware, supported by an audited factory network, in-house logistics, and product development teams. Premium Corporate North America LLC is based in Miami.

Official licensed product of PBR. PBR is a registered trademark of Professional Bull Riders, LLC.