MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 31, 2026 6:36 am - GK Metals Enhances Production to Meet Surrounding Demand from Global OEMs and Industrial Leaders.

GK Metals, a distinguished industrial leader based in Gujarat, today announced a strategic expansion of its manufacturing capacity and global export network to serve international markets. As a premier brass fittings manufacturer in jamnagar, the company is scaling its infrastructure to fulfill the rising demand for high-precision, customized components across high-growth industrial sectors worldwide.

This expansion strengthens GK Metals' capability to deliver engineered brass solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), B2B industrial buyers, and tier-1 and tier-2 contractors across the globe.

Meeting High Demand Across Key Global Industries

With advanced manufacturing technologies and strict adherence to international quality standards, GK Metals offers customized components tailored for complex technical environments. The facility upgrade ensures enhanced production speed, stricter tolerance controls, and streamlined logistics for global distribution.

The company's product lines support critical applications across multiple industries:

. Electrical & Electronics: High-conductivity terminal blocks, connectors, and cable glands.

. Plumbing, Sanitary & HVAC: Heavy-duty valves, pipe connectors, and specialized fittings built for thermal resistance and durability.

. Automotive & Electric Vehicles (EVs): Precision-turned components engineered for emerging EV powertrains and traditional automotive systems.

. Renewable Energy & Telecommunications: Robust mounting hardware, grounding components, and climate-resistant connectors.

. Industrial Machinery & Automation: Custom fluid control elements and hydraulic fittings.

Industry Leadership and Quality Standards

As established brass fittings suppliers, GK Metals integrates modern CNC machining, automated testing protocols, and premium raw material sourcing to ensure zero-defect output.

"Our focus has always been on precision, reliability, and long-term customer partnerships," said standard executive representative at GK Metals. "This expansion reinforces our commitment as trusted brass pipe fittings manufacturers in india, bringing world-class engineering standards and reliable supply chains to OEMs and industrial buyers worldwide."

Strategic Supply Chain Solutions for Global Partners

The strategic position of Jamnagar as India's hub for non-ferrous metal production allows GK Metals to offer cost-efficient, high-volume production without sacrificing quality. Recognized among leading brass compression fittings manufacturers, the company offers rapid prototyping, customized alloy formulations, and flexible ordering frameworks to accommodate complex global supply chain requirements.

About GK Metals

GK Metals is a leading manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of high-precision brass components based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India. Specializing in standard and custom-engineered parts, GK Metals serves global clients in the automotive, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, telecommunications, and industrial automation sectors. Committed to technical innovation and quality control, the company delivers reliable engineering solutions tailored to meet global industry standards.

To explore product catalogs or request a custom quote, visit GK Metals.