Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Another Cyclone Murasu To Hit Coast? Read On

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The Bay of Bengal is brewing another storm! Andhra Pradesh is still recovering from Cyclone Arnab. Now, a new depression is gaining strength. Check here

The Bay of Bengal is brewing another storm! Andhra Pradesh is still recovering from Cyclone Arnab. Now, a new depression is gaining strength. The weather department will name it 'Murasu' if it turns into a cyclone. The storm might hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says wind speeds could reach 120 kmph. India gave the name 'Murasu'. The word means a drum or traditional musical instrument in Tamil.

The low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea became a deep depression on October 31. The system will move west and northwest and turn into a cyclone on November 1. The storm will gain more power over the west-central Bay of Bengal and become a severe cyclone on November 2. The IMD expects the storm to reach near the south Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2 evening. The cyclone will likely cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur on November 3 morning.

The severe cyclone Murasu will hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 3 morning. The storm will pack sustained winds of 100 to 110 kmph. Wind gusts can even touch 120 kmph. The IMD has marked the coast between Nellore and Narsapur as the likely landfall area. Officials are still tracking the exact path and intensity of the storm.

Heavy rains will lash several Andhra Pradesh districts on November 2 and 3. The weather department has warned of very heavy rain in Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Palnadu, and Bapatla. Eluru, West Godavari, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Tirupati will get heavy rain. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will see thunderstorms on November 1. Winds will blow at 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph in some areas.

Cyclone Murasu will also bring rain to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. North coastal Tamil Nadu will get moderate rain from November 1 to 3. The Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, and Villupuram will see heavy rain on November 1. The Nilgiris and Tiruvallur will get heavy rain on November 2. Cuddalore and Villupuram will face heavy rain on both November 2 and 3. Chennai and nearby areas will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms.

The new cyclone will bring heavy rain to Odisha too. The weather office issued a yellow alert for Ganjam and Gajapati districts on November 2. Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri have an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on November 3. Khurda, Puri, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi are on yellow alert. Officials have asked fishermen to avoid the rough sea. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told officials to restore power and communication quickly. He ordered backup power for 4500 BSNL and other telecom towers. West Bengal will not see any direct impact. Kolkata and South Bengal will get scattered light rain till Tuesday. North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar will get scattered rain till Wednesday. The weather will stay dry after that.