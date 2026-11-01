Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Halloween As 'King Kylie' With Cowboy Nick Jonas, Ghost Princess Malti

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Halloween with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to social media, the desi girl gave a glimpse of their family outing dressed in quirky avatars. Priyanka shared pictures from their Halloween celebrations, revealing their respective looks for the occasion. While Nick dressed up as a cowboy, their daughter Malti appeared as a ghost princess, with Priyanka embracing the look of 'King Kylie'.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka called their costumes an“unlikely alliance” and wished everyone celebrating the festive occasion.“Quite an unlikely alliance.. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating.. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here,” she wrote.

The family was seen striking various poses together. Little Malti looked adorable in her ghost princess avatar. Priyanka's post also brought together the Halloween celebrations and the festive spirit of Diwali, which she referred to as the 'Diwaloween' season.

The actress frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and special moments with Nick and Malti on social media, giving a peek into their family celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier given a glimpse of her Los Angeles home's balcony, beautifully decorated for the festive season. Calling it the 'Diwaloween' season, the actress brought together the celebrations of Diwali and Halloween through her décor.

The balcony was lit up with warm string lights and fairy lights, creating a cozy atmosphere. A giant black spider and spooky hanging decorations added a Halloween touch to the space, while the soft lighting reflected the festive warmth of Diwali.

Halloween 2026 was celebrated on October 31.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated Dussehra with their daughter, Malti Marie, at their Los Angeles home. The family observed traditional rituals, including Shivling abhishek and a hawan. One of the most heartwarming moments from the celebration was Nick washing Malti's feet as part of the Kanya Pujan ritual.