SP Leader ST Hasan Backs INDIA Bloc Rally Calling It Vital Milestone

SP Leader Endorses INDIA Bloc Protest

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Backing the opposition INDIA bloc's mega rally in the national capital, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader S.T. Hasan on Sunday said the demonstration is poised to be "historic" provided the government allows it to take place without interference, stressing that the movement is vital to save the Constitution and protect democratic values. Speaking to ANI in Moradabad here, the former parliamentarian expressed serious concern over what he described as a dented global perception of India's electoral integrity, warning that the country is increasingly being viewed as a "pseudo-democracy."

"If the government doesn't interfere and allows the rally to take place, it is set to be a historic one. This rally is about saving the nation, protecting the Constitution, and safeguarding our democracy," Hasan said. Hitting out at the ruling establishment over the conduct of elections, Hasan said the principle of "might is right" was prevailing over fair play. "The message currently circulating globally is that the world's largest democracy has effectively become a 'pseudo-democracy', a place where votes are stolen, fair elections do not occur, and the principle of 'might is right' prevails," the SP leader remarked. Urging citizens across the country to rally behind the opposition's initiative, he added, "We believe it is the duty of every Indian to stand up for their country and support this rally to protect our democracy."

BJP Counters Opposition Allegations

The remarks come amid widespread mobilisation by INDIA alliance partners descending on New Delhi to protest against alleged bias by constitutional authorities and the erosion of electoral transparency. Launching a sharp attack on the opposition INDIA alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday accused the Congress and its allies of making a "mockery of Parliament" and systematically targeting constitutional authorities out of frustration over repeated electoral defeats.

Reacting to the opposition meeting held at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, Rao said the alliance's conduct undermined the sanctity of democratic processes. "The INDIA alliance group which met at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and held a mock parliament is nothing but the Congress party and other parties creating mockery of the parliament... Today, the ECI, the Supreme Court, the Office of the President, and also Parliament- all these four institutions, which are pillars of democracy, are now being defamed by the Congress and INDIA alliance... They are losing elections in every state in the country...", he said.

Tensions Rise at Ramlila Maidan

Earlier, high political tension gripped New Delhi on Sunday, as thousands of protesters from across North India converged at Ramlila Maidan for the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' march. Chanting slogans of "Vote chor, gaddi chhod", demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the continued use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite allegations by outstation workers that transit routes, particularly along the Punjab-Haryana border, were deliberately blocked by police, massive crowds poured into central Delhi for the protest. (ANI)

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