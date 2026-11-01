PM Modi Celebrates Madhya Pradesh 71St Foundation Day With Tributes

PM Modi Leads Tributes on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led national tributes on Saturday as Madhya Pradesh marked its 71st Foundation Day, highlighting the central Indian state's dynamic economic trajectory and rich historical legacy and said that the state, along with its all-round development, is also playing a vital role in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, praised the region's cultural identity and developmental milestones.“Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh on the State Foundation Day! Our state is a land of glorious heritage, rich culture, and stunning natural beauty. The world-renowned heritage sites here further enhance its historical identity,” Modi wrote.

Lauding the enterprise of local citizens across multiple growth pillars, the Prime Minister added,“The people of Madhya Pradesh have made remarkable contributions in every field through their talent and enterprise. From agriculture, industry, tourism, education, and infrastructure to innovation, the state is achieving new milestones. Along with its all-round development, it is also playing a vital role in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. My wish is that this special occasion brings happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of my family members in the state.”

Government and Opposition Perspectives

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM underscored the state's ongoing transformation, stating,“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day. The pride of heritage and the new flight of development are now the new identity of Madhya Pradesh. The state's economy has gained new energy and strength from the rapid industrial development, investment promotion, increasing agricultural growth rate, and swift growth in tourism facilities.” Calling for inclusive grassroots progress, CM Yadav added,“Let us, on this sacred occasion, resolve to build such a state where the light of development reaches the last line of society, every section gets the opportunity to progress, and the coming generations can take pride in a prosperous, secure, and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on X,“Best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep on their foundation day rich cultures, languages and traditions have shaped the very soul of India. May they continue to flourish, prosper and contribute to a more united nation.”

Concurrently, the Indian National Congress issued broad regional addresses, urging populations across celebrating states to continue to move forward with unity, strength and progress.“Heartfelt greetings to the people of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on their Foundation Day, and to the people of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their State Formation Day. May you continue to move forward with unity, strength and progress, upholding the constitutional values that bind us together.” Indian National Congress wrote.

State-Level Festival and Celebrations

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has geared up to celebrate its 71st Foundation Day with a three-day state-level festival (Rajyotsav) from November 1 to 3 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, featuring cultural performances, development exhibitions, traditional food fairs and award ceremonies. On November 1, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the state fest. At around 11 am, he will inaugurate and visit the modern agriculture exhibition, development gallery, women's entrepreneurship pavilion and indigenous food fair. After that the main cultural evening and inaugural ceremony will begin at 6:30 pm, with the Chief Minister as the chief guest.

Culture, Tourism and Religious Trusts and Endowments Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dharmendra Singh Lodhi said,“The festival is being organised to showcase Madhya Pradesh's seven-decade development journey, rich cultural heritage and achievements. The three-day celebration will feature light music, folk and tribal performances, instrumental music, fireworks, handicrafts and development exhibitions, along with a traditional food festival.”

Scholarships and Rewards for Excellence

During the event, CM Yadav will also present the 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna Meritorious Student Scholarship' and certificates of appreciation to 102 meritorious students. Each selected student will receive a financial award of Rs 1 lakh under the scheme operated by the Shri Krishna Pathey Trust under the Culture Department, the minister said.“The Chief Minister will also felicitate 165 winners of the 'Kisan Kalyan Swabhiman Parv Quiz', an online competition organised jointly by the Veer Bharat Nyas and the Agriculture Department. Around 40,000 farmers from across the state participated in the competition. Of the participants, 15,298 secured full marks, and 165 winners from 55 districts were selected through a lottery from the merit list. The prizes include 55 tractors for first-place winners, 55 Bullet motorcycles for second-place winners and 55 electric scooters for third-place winners. The Chief Minister will felicitate winners from Bhopal, while ministers in charge of respective districts will distribute prizes elsewhere,” he said.

Lodhi further said this year's Foundation Day theme is 'State Moving Forward on the Path from Heritage to Development', highlighting the state's commitment to preserving its spiritual, historical and tribal heritage while advancing in infrastructure, agriculture, industrial investment, tourism, technological innovation and employment generation.

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